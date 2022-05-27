When the forefathers of this country penned the Constitution, they should have added, “Don’t screw it up” and “Subject to change.”
We take our freedoms very personally and, like everything else, some have abused the privilege. The brave men and women, who have fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, must be rolling in their gravers now. Our country is a mess and we need policy makers with a backbone to step up and make things right. Additionally, our citizens need to be more accountable for their actions, and not get offended so damn easily.
The Constitution offers, in the First Amendment, five rights we have as American citizens. So far, the key words are “American citizens.” The change in the Constitution should be “legal” American citizens.
In the First Amendment we have freedom of speech, religion, press, peaceful assembly and the right to petition our Government. Scholars have argued the purpose of the Oxford comma on many documents. However, in the Constitution, it’s implied with the Oxford comma that the right to petition the government should also be “peaceful.”
Because of liberal thinking, we have screwed up the First Amendment. We now feel we can say anything we want without repercussions. You can’t yell, “fire” in a crowded theater. This is one of many examples of how we have abused that right.
You can practice religion, but not in schools because that too was taken too far. While we have a clear separation of church and state, perhaps if the student body of schools were allowed to say a prayer every now and then, regardless of to whom they were praying, they may get closer to a higher power and have hatred removed from their hearts.
Freedom of press should be one of the most protected freedoms we have. But with the onslaught of left- and right-winged nut jobs, you have to be careful whom to trust. And with social media, where the keyboard creeps think they have the right to “publish” anything they want, it’s dangerous and leads ignorant people to believe in misguided values and lies.
Because of these freedoms, violent video games that show torture, rape, violence against women and murder with machine guns and other weapons became easily assessable while and society accepts that as freedom of speech.
The rights for peaceful assembly and petition have also been abused. Look at all the riots in the last few years and how the “peaceful” rioters — I mean protesters — have torn down cities. The right to peacefully petition the government was also abused — Jan. 6, 2021 was not peaceful.
The Second Amendment allows us the keep and bear arms. This is important. Look at what is happening in Ukraine. If the Ukrainian citizens were not personally well-armed, Russia would have had an easier time slaughtering them. That’s why as a law-abiding, responsible, sane gun owner, I wont give up my weapons.
But sick, evil people have abused the Second Amendment and the rest of the law-abiding gun owners are being scrutinized. In the last two weeks, we have seen where sick people who had weapons killed innocent people. A grocery store in Buffalo and a school in Texas were shot up and innocent people, many of whom were children, died at the hands of crazy, evil people. Because of lax laws, the guns were legally-obtained and that's where we must see change.
As soon as we hear of a shooting, the tragedy becomes political. And because of stalemates and lobbyists who pour money into career politicians pockets nothing is done.
You may not like what I’m about to say, but I really don’t care. Not everyone should have the right to own a gun. And let’s change the narrative about assault weapons. The left thinks that an AR-15 is an assault weapon and should be banned. They also believe that high-capacity magazines should be banned as well.
The right says that everyone has the right to own a gun regardless of the type of weapon. Well, dammit they are both wrong.
All weapons are assault weapons. If you assault someone with a Louisville Slugger, that bat now becomes an assault weapon so calling for a ban on assault weapons is foolish, because everything will be banned. Just like tax laws, there are many loopholes in purchasing and owning guns. The loopholes need to be closed.
If you own a gun and want to sell, it you should be required to sell it to a licensed dealer. Private sales and gun shows need to be non-existent. We have abused that privilege and that allows criminals and mentally ill and evil people to purchase guns without going through the proper channels.
I’m not naive enough to think that bad guys won’t still get guns. Look at the south side of Chicago. Guns are banned there, but that area is the murder capital of the county. Law-abiding citizens who are in that area are not allowed to carry a gun to protect themselves, so the criminals rule the streets. This clearly shows that the gun laws on the books now are not working.
You may argue that there is no difference between a private sale of a gun verses a car, well that’s dumb. While a car can be used as a weapon as well, in order to legally own a car, you need a license; you must register it and insure it. It’s much easier to find the criminals who skirt that law because cars are hard to conceal.
We need stronger background checks and waiting periods. People who are mentally incapable of owning a gun should not have that right. Some may argue that about who has the right to deem someone mentally incompetent. I don’t care, as long as it’s a trained professional. I need a license to own and operate a car; it should be true for owning a gun.
People need to be vigilant and the government needs to shut down social media sites where crazy stuff is posted. In the most recent cases, the shooters posted explicit details of their mental illness and impending assaults. That’s not freedom of speech, it’s a plan to kill. In my opinion, every person who saw those posts on social media and didn’t raise a flag is culpable. Social media platforms should be held accountable for this nonsense, which may include the complete abolishment of a platform.
It all boils down to personal responsibility. Legal American citizens deserve the right to be free. And should remain free until they have demonstrated they are incapable of handling freedom.
It’s not guns, cars or even baseball bats that are evil. It’s people who are the problem. Fix the people, toughen punishment, make people accountable and strip their rights when necessary, then you may have started to solve the violence problem. Until then we will see more shooting and divisiveness in our country and government. If t you think we are in trouble now, wait to see what happened when no action is taken.
My heart bleeds for the innocent lives in TX, NY, Columbine, Florida, Las Vegas and on and on. Thoughts and prayers are good, but frankly, I’m beyond that. Show me bipartisan action where the lobbyists are not involved and we will start to see change.
