Pike County’s road system problems are not new.
Over the years, several administrations have discussed problems the county faced with its road mapping and documentation.
Residents have come to fiscal court meetings and spoken with officials, saying they went through the processes and had their road placed into the system, but records cannot be found to prove it. In some cases, county maintenance was performed on roads that turned out to not be county roads at all. And roads were sometimes taken into the county road system with no real public purpose while other communities tried for years to get their road added with no success.
Roads and road maintenance are one of the primary expenditures, and duties, of county government. It takes a lot of time and money to ensure the safety and convenience of the traveling public, especially in a community where driving is so required for everyday life.
Recently, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones and other county officials discussed during a meeting of the Pike Fiscal Court actions being taken in an attempt to get a handle on the longstanding problem.
Chief among those, according to Jones, is a lack of clarity in the laws regarding local government oversight of roads, especially in the area of what exactly constitutes a “public purpose.”
According to Jones, the primary deciding factors as to whether a road should be accepted as a county or local road, according to KRS, is that it must serve a “public purpose,” and that it must meet minimum construction standards established by the fiscal court.
“Public purpose” is not clearly defined, something the Kentucky legislature must take a look at in coming sessions.
It may seem like a minor thing. After all, what does it matter if a small two-residence road is taken in and maintained by the county?
Well, it really doesn’t. But it does matter when it happens again, and again, and again. And when the records aren’t adequately kept over a period of decades, it leads to death by a thousand cuts.
Taking a road into the county system means that the county’s road department must keep the road passable, salt and scrape the road and deal with any disasters, such as flooding and slides, which may happen.
The result is that already-stretched-thin road crews and equipment are continually over-extended and the cost of materials and manpower is not necessarily recouped by the taxes those residents pay. That means that taxpayers in other areas are essentially subsidizing what is sometimes no more than a private driveway that should be the homeowners’ responsibility.
Further, as Jones and officials have said, state funding that can sometimes be obtained for road repairs and maintenance has sometimes been denied due to poor record-keeping or other problems.
Although some people aren’t going to like the results, we believe Jones and the court are undertaking the right action in attempting to really define what the county road system looks like. It will help in numerous ways, including to give the fiscal court a better handle on its budget.
At the same time, we encourage our legislators to take this matter up in Frankfort. We have to imagine that it’s not only Pike County that is facing these issues. Clarity in law is vital to helping fiscal courts and other units of local government to operate under best practices and make the most of their finances, especially with rising costs and shrinking budgets.
As we said, Pike County’s problems with its road system are not new, but we believe that we are in a better position at this time to really overhaul the system and ensure the county is doing the right things for the right reasons and in the right ways. Also, we believe the leadership in place right now has the fortitude and will to undertake the actions necessary, though they may not always be popular.