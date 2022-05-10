I would imagine that Apple TV+ has seen a subscriber boost out of Eastern Kentucky in the past week. With the May 6 premiere of the documentary “The Big Conn,” one of our community’s most shameful stories is being told for the world to take in.
Eric C. Conn’s scheme to defraud the Social Security system was truly a crime that will go down in the history books — both for its lack of sophistication and also how long it took to be discovered despite its lack of depth.
As Jesus is quoted in the Bible as saying, however, “… Every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit.” There’s a lot of bad “fruit” left in the wake of the Eric C. Conn scam.
Sure, the scheme by which Conn and others made millions of dollars brought a lot of “fun” while it was going on, like nearly all crimes, there’s a moment where the “fun” ends and the reality comes crashing in. In this case, the fruit of this scheme is broken lives, some people in jail, some people dead and hundreds of people in our community being ruined and irreparably harmed by a bureaucracy that has never been about people, but about process.
When I was first contacted a while back by the filmmakers behind “The Big Conn,” I was, like all Appalachians, gun-shy. We’ve been burned so many times by filmmakers, parachute journalists and documentarians that caution is second nature. We worked with them on a few things and I’ve been worried since that I had helped yet another of these groups.
However, after watching “The Big Conn,” I can say that this group of filmmakers have done justice to a story that doesn’t feature much in the way of justice.
That justice is limited, however, because there has never been a resolution to the greatest injustice in the Conn story — the damage done to the former clients of Eric C. Conn by a Social Security Administration which, embarrassed and under scrutiny, lashed out at the weakest party in the situation.
It’s been seven years now since the SSA simply cut off the benefits hundreds of former Eric C. Conn without the benefit of any semblance of due process. Hopefully, the documentary will spur some action on that front. These people deserve an answer, not to be held in limbo for nearly a decade.
Aside from the fact that this documentary is done well and in a way that does not exploit the people here, it’s also incredibly watchable.
That will help get the message across. If you’ve watched the documentary “McMillions” — a story about the people who scammed the McDonald’s Monopoly game — you have an idea of what kind of quality story-tellers these individuals are.
That will help get the message across and, despite the fact that the documentary is airing on a streaming service that is not the most popular, it’s likely to get a lot of attention and possibly even some Emmy nominations — as did “McMillions.”
The story of Eric Conn is a fascinating one, and shows us just how deep corruption can run, even in s small town. In addition, it serves as a cautionary tale about the pitfalls and potential real costs of unchecked greed.
The situation is a horrific chapter in our history, but, as “The Big Conn” shows, it’s an interesting story and one which can be used to prevent similar situations in the future.