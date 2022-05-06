If a leak reveals something anyone could see coming, is it really a leak? Let's call it an edict and be done with it.
The news that the Supreme Court would likely overturn Roe vs Wade is as surprising as the leaves turning brown and falling off the trees next fall. We knew it was coming, just not the day it would be finished.
That day has been inevitable since Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed, giving Trump a third SC nominee. Five extremist judges equals a lot of changes coming your way, not just the right for women to make the calls on their reproductive health.
With the decision as written, the right to privacy most Americans see as inalienable will soon be history. Row was decided on the right to privacy and the argument to overturn claims that right has no constitutional backing. Access to contraception and to marry who you want are based in the same inalienable right it appears 5 judges are about to do away with.
You've probably already sold that right out, anyway. Facebook, Google, Apple et al appreciate it.
Is it too early to call out voters in 2000 and 2016 who claimed there was no difference between the parties? A lot of progressives contributed to the electoral college victories of George W. Bush and Donald Trump. How are those votes for Nader and whoever you picked that wasn't Hillary taste right now?
I can think of a lot of things old Al Gore and Hillary Clinton did and could do wrong, but appointing justices that would overturn Roe isn't one of them. Unlikely they would have opened elections to the highest bidder, either.
Samuel Alito, author of the opinion, was George W. Bush's second Supreme Court pick, in case you were wondering.
Since we're throwing rocks, let's take aim at the next most culpable in this sad situation, senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, both pro-choice Republicans. It appears they are shocked that the nominees of the most corrupt human to ever occupy the Oval Office might not have told the truth about their intentions.
Who'd have thought a drunken frat boy and two evangelical zealots would be dishonest in their bid to get a seat in the club that decides what laws are constitutional and which were made by Democrats? Both could have scuttled one or more of those nominees but getting rid of those pesky Democrat laws outweighs a woman's right to her own body.
Honorable mention, of course, to our own Sen. Yertle McConnell, chief architect of the right wing supreme court takeover. The dark lord is giddy because he has at least five seats in his hip pocket to do whatever he wants as soon as he reclaims the gavel.
While the news certainly wasn't a leak, edict may not be the exact word we should use to describe the news, either. A proclamation doesn't quite capture the tone. There's another word that gets closer I think. It isn't an edict, it's a fatwah.