When I first became a state legislator five years ago, I got the best advice from someone who had been in the Kentucky House of Representatives for quite some time. Quoting the words of an old football coach, he told me that “you dance with the one that brung ya.”
The “one that brung ya.” of course, are those of you who made it possible for me to serve in the first place. With every vote I take and every bill I file, I never forget that I’m doing it on behalf of 45,000 people who are counting on me to be their voice in Frankfort.
With you in mind — and, really, all of Eastern Kentucky — I have filed (or soon will) several bills and amendments during the ongoing legislative session I want to highlight. My goal with all of them is to make our lives here a little easier and to give a needed boost to others statewide who deserve it.
There are two bills that would have the most impact locally. In my first coal-related bill, I believe it is vitally important that we make sure all mining companies are able to make payroll even if they suddenly declare bankruptcy or otherwise leave the state.
What happened with Blackjewel several years ago showed that more oversight is necessary for mining companies that have been in Kentucky for five years or less. My proposal would make sure that, barring an approved exemption, they maintain a performance bond so that employees are paid for every hour they work, no matter what happens to the company that hired them.
The second bill would change a 2018 law that created a huge and unnecessary hurdle for coal miners with black lung. I am primary co-sponsor on this legislation.
Miners with this condition can be properly diagnosed by such doctors as radiologists, but for the past several years, only those licensed by the state as “B” readers can determine who qualifies for workers compensation. The problem is that there are only a handful with this qualification, and many work either for the coal or insurance companies.
Someone who risks his or her very health so we all can keep the lights on doesn’t deserve to be treated this way. I was happy that this proposal received a lot of bipartisan support from the Mountain Caucus last year, and I’m hoping to add many more legislators’ names this year.
Two other pieces of legislation I am sponsoring this year focus on our vehicles and our driver’s licenses.
House Bill 386 directly tackles the steep increases we’re seeing this year with our property taxes on our cars and trucks. This jump was due entirely to the fact that used vehicles are suddenly worth much more in the United States because computer chip shortages are making it tough to produce new cars and trucks. This increase has absolutely nothing to do with any new law or regulation issued at the state level.
The Kentucky Constitution requires property to be valued fairly, but there is no requirement that the state receive the comparable tax increases should the value go up. My legislation would exempt the state’s excess portion so that families are not faced with another financial burden and local governments are not affected by this decision.
Another piece of legislation I’m proposing would call on the state to return basic driver’s licenses to our circuit court clerk’s offices. The state has taken a regional approaching to issuing them and the more enhanced REAL ID, but that has meant many of us have to drive much longer for something that once was as close at the courthouse.
While it may make sense to take a regional approach for issuing a REAL ID — which Congress authorized and which will be needed next year to fly or visit a federal facility — I firmly believe our circuit court clerks should be able to continue issuing the basic driver’s license for those who don’t need or want a REAL ID.
With fairness in mind, my House Bill 342 will seek to include rate affordability when the Public Service Commission is considering whether to approve proposed utility increases. This bill also gives the PSC the ability to order rate reviews every five years if a state-regulated utility does not seek a rate change in that time, and PSC would be able to require an increase to keep a much larger hike from taking place in the future.
I believe this would go a long way toward keeping our electricity rates more in line with the state average — their costs here shouldn’t rival mortgage or rent payments — and it would better ensure many water utilities don’t let their systems fall into disrepair.
Some of my other proposed legislation this year would:
• Establish a sunset provision on all future tax exemptions, so that the state has to approve them regularly rather than let them sit unexamined for potentially decades. If these exemptions are worthy — and many are — then it should be easy to defend continuing them.
• Provide a much-needed cost-of-living increase for Kentucky State Police retirees. There is broad agreement that salaries of current troopers need to increase, so this would make sure those who dedicated their life to this profession are not left out; and
• Include Pike County in proposed legislation that has been filed to use up to $75 million in state tax incentives to encourage more investment in rural areas and places with high unemployment. Only parts of the county would qualify as the bill is now written, something that needs to be changed.
I will be sponsoring and co-sponsoring other bills in the weeks ahead, but these are some of my top priorities during the current legislative session, which will end in mid-April.
If you agree with me, or if you have concerns, I would like to hear them. You can leave me a message during any weekday at, 1-800-372-7181. You call also email me at, Angie.Hatton@lrc.ky.gov.