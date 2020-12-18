Another Christmas is upon us, and I extend my warmest wishes and a sincere hope that you and your loved ones are enjoying a holiday season in good health and full of happiness.
This season, in particular, I can say that I look forward to just being home with my family to enjoy the holiday and spend more time with those who make life meaningful. Above all else, we should remember the true meaning of Christmas.
This time of year is particularly nostalgic for me. I often reflect on childhood memories, family gatherings, and church services that I could never forget. If you are like me, some of your happiest memories were created around the dinner table or the Christmas tree. Following this difficult year, it is a challenge to focus on anything but the present, as many Kentucky families struggle. For that reason, it is important to hold on to cherished memories and look forward to the creation of new ones in the future. The holiday season is supposed to be a happy occasion. I encourage you to do your best to make it one, but there is no denying that this year has been a challenge for a lot of people.
As the General Assembly gears up for the 2021 Regular Session, I have heard from many constituents across the 31st State Senate District. Some of our families have expressed their struggles to put food on the table and pay bills as a result of government mandates during this pandemic. My lawmakers and I are eager to get to work on behalf of our constituents. We have heard you, and our efforts during the interim period have prepared us to take appropriate legislative action in 2021. Help is on the way.
If you are among the fortunate who have not been financially impacted by COVID-19, I encourage you to consider doing something kind for those who have been. Whether it is providing meals to families in need or delivering a gift to a child, there is a lot that we can do for each other to make the holidays brighter.
Of course, Christmas is more than a time of gift-giving and watching our favorite Christmas movies. For Christians, it is about the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It is also about the love of family and friends. Do not forget there is "good news of great joy which shall be for all people; for today in the city of David there has been born to you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord." Our salvation is also in God's plan for all of us if we recognize and accept it.
It is my wish that everyone has a very merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year. I look forward to hearing from and seeing everyone again in 2021.
If you have any questions or comments about any public policy issue or the upcoming 2021 legislative session, please call me toll-free at, 1-800-372-7181, or email me at, Phillip.Wheeler@LRC.ky.gov. Remember, you can review the legislature’s work online at, www.legislature.ky.gov. Merry Christmas from my family to yours!
