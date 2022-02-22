Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.