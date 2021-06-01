For anyone who understands the history of the founding of America, and the amazing journey from those first days when the Founding Fathers issued America’s Declaration of Independence, America has been blessed with hundreds of men and women who were responsible for making America great. Sadly, many of those men and women have worked in the shadows of our history, oftentimes without any recognition of their contributions.
Over the years, morning after morning, as I got up and read the day’s headlines, I realized that it was time to find a way to recognize the hundreds, no thousands, of Americans who contributed to each and every aspect of American life. As a result of those mornings, I began what has been a more than three-year journey to introduce many of these great Americans to our generation.
Although many of the individuals I chose for my Liberty Prints were likely listed on the pages of a school history book, I recognized that their names and contributions were likely forgotten within hours of the final history exam. As such, I wanted to find a way to make these men and women recognizable with their pictures and a quote which would elicit those viewing these great Americans to want to learn more about their contributions.
Well, that was more than three years ago, and that was the genesis of more than 125 Liberty Prints, prints which took hundreds of hours to research, design and post. Over the past years, I have posted the first volume of those Liberty Prints, prints of great Americans, on my social media pages and a website for all to enjoy.
What I have discovered during this amazing journey is that my love for the history of America has only increased with each Liberty Print which I have researched, designed and posted. Take a moment and join me for a moment on my journey, close your eyes and imagine that you are standing in a room with Andrew Jackson, the 7th President of the United States when he said, “I weep for the liberty of my country when I see at this early stage of its successful experiment that corruption has been imputed to many members of the House of Representative, and the rights of the people have been bartered for promises of office.” Or consider the words of Andrew Carnegie, an incredibly successful entrepreneur and philanthropist when he said, “No man will make a great leader who wants to do it all himself or get all the credit.”
From the day that I researched, designed and posted my first Liberty Print, I did not realize that my collection of Liberty Prints would open a door for me, a door which would allow me to teach a civics/constitutional law class at the David School. This opportunity has reinforced my belief that the next generation of great Americans will soon graduate and begin their own journeys, journeys which will allow each of them to contribute in their own ways to America’s greatness.
Although my journey has ended for volume one of my Liberty Prints, prints which will be on display during June at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, my journey continues and volume two of my Liberty Prints has begun.
In the end, if I have any regrets about this amazing journey, it is that I will not be able to personally thank those great Americans who have allowed me to experience the greatness of America because of their contributions.
Mark Wohlander, a military veteran, former FBI agent and federal prosecutor, practices law in Lexington, Kentucky and throughout the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. Other of Mark’s columns and Liberty prints are available at www.fivesmoothstonesky.com.