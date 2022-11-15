Last week, President Joe Biden made an appearance at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt, during which, The Washington Post reported, he said that the United States will “do our part to avert” a “climate hell.” He pledged more foreign aid to help countries move away from fossil fuels. Included in that is a $250 million aid package the U.S. and Germany will send host country Egypt to make its energy production “greener.”
During his speech, The Post reported, Biden said, “every major emitter nation needs to align” with the goal to limit Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.
Also last week, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE), which represents approximately 1,000 Catholic bishops from the European Union, urged actions to protect the EU’s 450 million citizens against “dramatic energy and food price hikes this winter,” according to Catholic News Service.
The bishops warned that rising energy prices and falling energy supplies, heavily linked to Russia’s actions in connection with its war on Ukraine, is threatening the lives and well-being of the EU’s residents.
“Considering the current energy crisis and its impact on life, health and human dignity, energy should be managed in a just way so everyone has access to affordable energy,” the bishops said in a statement. “No energy policy is acceptable that fails to deal adequately with basic needs.”
While the words of the bishops and the words of the president were not, on the surface connected, I believe there’s a deeper connection that points to one of the larger problems our society faces as we move forward into the future.
There’s essentially two main modes of thought that take up all the space in the debate, discussion and planning over our energy future. One group of policy-makers says human-caused climate change must be stopped no matter the impacts in the here-and-now. The other group retorts that human factors aren’t causing climate change and any action is too costly and ineffective to accomplishing an unnecessary goal.
They’re both wrong, because they, bunkered down in their safe and secure worlds, won’t feel the impact either way.
The liberal elites pushing zero-carbon policies won’t feel the economic pain and realities of insecurity the way we down the food chain will. The business-only-minded won’t feel the impacts and realities that pollution present not only in the future but in the here-and-now because they typically don’t live in the areas impacted by the production of energy and its sources.
The Biden Administration’s stance of saying, “No,” to any non-renewable source of energy is short-sighted and, frankly, potentially dangerous.
Europe’s current situation and what those countries face in coming months shows us what a single-minded approach to energy production means. Countries like Germany have fled from the use of coal, but have found that renewables simply don’t get the job done. At the same time they became almost totally reliant on natural gas from Russia, which doesn’t give a flip what it emits nor how it produces the emissions.
Now that Russia’s cut them off and they no longer have the capacity to produce enough energy, there’s a very real possibility that people in Europe will be starving and/or freezing to death this winter.
Guess who probably won’t be facing those consequences.
What we truly need is a common-sense approach to energy production, one which doesn’t discount any sources, be they fossil fuels, nuclear or renewable. Instead, the emphasis should be on finding ways to make our nation more secure by producing our own energy and finding ways to reduce the pollution and problems which result from any energy source.
I know it sounds utopian, but we’re the United States. We have within us the capacity and ability to accomplish technological goals beyond man’s wildest dreams. We walked on the moon. We’re preparing to one day send people to Mars. It is our nation’s spirit which spawned companies like Microsoft and Apple which redefined the world as we know it. The list goes on and on.
We can do it, but like in those cases, it takes dedication and a unified goal. And it’s going to take us getting our heads out of the sand and incentivizing not pie-in-the-sky approaches but instead focusing on the realities and the costs, both in the future and now.
If we don’t do this now, there’s a real possibility that Europe’s coming long, cold winter won’t be an isolated incident, but a trend.