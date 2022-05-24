“Lies, damn lies and statistics.”
The originator of that saying has been lost to time, but the truth of it stands to this day — statistics, especially without context, can be used to paint whatever picture you wish.
Don’t believe me? Let’s take a look beyond a recent headline.
In recent days, Gov. Andy Beshear has received some not-so-great news. Even though the gubernatorial race isn’t until next year, evidence of his potential vulnerability is emerging through various means, including the fact that three key constitutional state officers from the opposing party have already lined up to take a swing.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles have all announced their intent to run against Beshear next year, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are numerous other Republicans hinting at potentially joining the field, including northern Kentuckian and political newcomer Eric Deters, who has filed his statement of intent.
Now, in this political environment, it’s not surprising that a lot of people are joining in the attempt to replace Beshear, but the number and the timing of the announcements, at least to me, indicates Beshear is vulnerable and these candidates see a good opportunity.
So, Andy Beshear needed some good news, which he received when the government released its preliminary unemployment numbers for the commonwealth. And, well, I’ll just let the press release we received from Beshear’s office speak to how “good” the administration saw this news to be.
“Today, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in state history, further proof that the commonwealth’s record-breaking economic momentum is benefitting all Kentuckians,” the press release’s lead read.
The celebration was over a 3.9 percent unemployment rate, the lowest rate the state has ever reported since the beginning of this type of reporting nearly 50 years ago.
Beshear’s press release went on to say that the commonwealth’s economy is “absolutely on fire,” and that the administration isn’t “just talking about building a better Kentucky,” but is “doing it.”
All that’s news to my ears. I love hearing that Kentucky’s economy is showing improvement. And, for a second, I forgot one of those important lessons I’ve learned over my years in reporting — unemployment rates are never adequate alone to tell a full story.
You see, while politicians love trumpeting unemployment rates when they’re low, they don’t reflect one important number — what the actual workforce is. When a person is considered to be unemployed, but no longer seeking employment, they are no longer considered “unemployed.”
I’m not a statistician nor a mathematician, but I dug down into some available statistics and plugged them into a trusty spreadsheet and found that, while the unemployment rate is indeed down, there are far fewer workers working today, both statewide and in the local area.
For example, Kentucky Center for Statistics Data shows that, in April, there were 11,029 fewer people in the Kentucky labor force than there were in January 2020 (before the pandemic), and there are 7,149 fewer people employed. Further, the celebrated record unemployment rate is only .10 percent lower than the 4 percent rate when Beshear came into office in 2022.
But enough of the state numbers. Let’s take a look at the Big Sandy region (Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Pike counties). While two Big Sandy counties — Floyd and Magoffin — have seen an increase in overall civilian labor force, overall, the region, this February, had nearly 1,000 fewer people in the labor force than it did in January 2020.
Pike County’s seen the biggest hit on that statistic, with 858 fewer workers this February than in January 2020. The number of people employed has fallen by 601 people region-wide.
Since Beshear wants to isolate the unemployment rate to celebrate his success, I’ll also point out that, in isolation, it also reveals a failure.
Looking at the state’s unemployment rate map for March — the last month for which county-level statistics are available — shows an interesting but not entirely surprising fact. The counties east of the “Winchester Wall” are not sharing in the same sub-5 percent rates seen in most of their western neighbors. In fact, while the state had a 4.2 percent unemployment rate, most of those eastern counties had rates that are atrocious, such as Magoffin County, which had a 12.2 percent rate, or Martin County, which had an 8 percent rate.
Statistics can help us to better understand our world and our needs. It’s important that we use statistics to track trends and ongoing factors in our lives. However, we should also take statistics with a grain of salt, especially when politicians try to use them without context to further political aims.