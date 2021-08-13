As much as I tried to come up with another topic, I just couldn’t let this slide.
COVID cases are spiking, school is going back in session with masks, Congressman Rogers handed over money for a flood wall, (one wall down and a border wall to go), fall sports are starting up and, in a few weeks, the federal unemployment money runs out, which will flood the job market with applicants.
But that’s not what I want to talk about. If you read Gary Slone’s story a few pages ago, you would have read about a double secret, men only meeting that the mayor of Elkhorn City called for last week. Subsequently, the women went bonkers, and rightfully so.
This text alert went out Sunday; “Mayor Taylor would like to have a meeting with the Men of the city at 2:30 today at the community center, especially if you have kids.”
When I saw that message, I knew the preverbal poop was going to hit the fan, which it did. I was enjoying my Sunday and thought about watching a movie, until I saw that message. Instead, I opened a cold beer in the comfort of my home, read the messages sent to me as this chicanery unfolded. It was better than a movie and Hollywood can’t make this stuff up.
Someone should tell the mayor that this is 2021 not the 1800s and women are equals. That type of Conan the Barbarian chivalry is long gone. I was hoping the National Organization would have seen the message, so they could express their anger against the mayor’s bigotry and shortsightedness.
Apparently, an undesirable was found in a home by a woman and maybe alerted the authorities. The mayor, jumping swiftly into action to save all the damsels in Elkhorn City, wanted men only to start a neighborhood watch to keep the undesirables out of their fair city. You know, kind of like keeping out the kayakers, the Cloud splitter runners, the war re-enactors and everyone else who used to enjoy the city.
Frankly, the last thing needed in Elkhorn City is an armed vigilante group ridding the town of skulkers in the name of Jesus and the mayor. I see what they may call justifiable shootings because the neighborhood watch group was appointed by the mayor of the one horse town to help their only police office when he is carting criminals to the county jail.
Since the mayor wants to help the women, where was he when the former judge-executive threatened to kick the behind of the women who used to run the local teamsters mob, I mean union? She was left to out to dry.
Apparently the mayor has never heard of Wonder Woman, Xena: Princess Warrior, a wife or any independent woman. If I ever called an all-male meeting to protect women, my wife would go all Lorena Bobbitt on me and I’d be walking with a limp for the rest of my life.
In the city council meeting that followed the double secret, men-only meeting, the mayor wanted people to get love in their hearts and stop downgrading him on the computer and wants everyone to get involved to let the vagrants know the city means business.
I swear you can’t make this stuff up.
My suggestion is to set up a task force to make people pay their water and sewer bills including all the cronies and political hacks. That same task force should stop allowing public property and resources to be used in the private sector. The newly formed task force should distribute the alcohol tax money properly and then maybe the city would have enough money to hire a police force instead of one person. The all male neighborhood watch has corruption written all over it.
