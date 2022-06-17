Rubberneckers and armature videographers are a real threat to society.
Some ignorant person who cost the taxpayers lots of money and resources closed down U.S. 23 for several hours Wednesday due to an incident he created. During the closure, rubberneckers with camera phones filmed and posted to social media what they believe happened, which created false information being disseminated.
In a world where we have an insatiable appetite to get information quickly, and where every nitwit has a phone and access to social media, inaccurate information gets posted to sites and the meek believe what they see.
A crazed person who clearly had a mission of which only he may have known, stole a vehicle. He led law enforcement on a wild chase that eventually ended on U.S. 23. Allegedly shots were fired during the incident.
Without any official word from any authority, the keyboard creeps started with speculation and sending out wrong information. Even a local news outlet that is supposed to be credible posted wrong information, all in an effort to be first with the story.
I was on scene most of the day. I watched people take video, which led to posting wrong information; hell some of the posts were recklessly wrong and accusatory. Law enforcement was frustrated because the ignorant people were creating an unnecessary panic.
There were even rumors about the person who owned the vehicle that was stolen and involved in the incident.
One woman stopped her vehicle and asked me if there was an accident. There were 25 or more police cars with lights flashing, almost 50 law enforcement, EMS and firefighters on scene, and this woman wondered if there was a wreck. I pointed and told her that the cops needed a new picnic area.
The person who created the incident not only caused an inconvenience for all motorists, but for law enforcement, as well. And because shots were fired, KSP had to perform a thorough investigation, which added several hours to the recovery period.
And of course the social posts were not very flattering to the police on scene. Not being able to fix stupid is real. The cops I spoke to just shook their heads.
Every one of the responding officers had other places they would have like to be other than the sweltering heat, sweating profusely while trying to figure out what the hell just happened. And because there were so many moving parts, no information was being let out other than an investigation was underway and traffic would be detoured.
I listened to the cops. While they were in their sweat-soaked uniforms, they wondered what happened and when the dust settled, they spoke about normal life. I heard conversations about their kids’ baseball games, where their cars are being fixed, vacation plans and other normal stuff. One trooper found a baby bird that was abandoned and the trooper carried that bird around in his hand all day.
The experience was surreal. I found real people investigating real crimes while discussing real issues. All the while, the keyboard creeps and social media misfits were put out and spectated.
The outcome may be several months away. But a thorough investigation was performed and the truth will be told. Until that time, don’t read speculation on wanna-be websites or social media sites.
And if you come up on an accident, please get by swiftly and let the authorities do their job without worrying about amateur filming and driving at the same time.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.