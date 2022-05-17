If there’s one thing Democrats in both the federal government and here in Kentucky are good at it’s missing opportunity.
After four years of the Donald Trump presidency, the party had an opportunity to elect a president that could help the party set a stark contrast in its policy between them and the Republicans and attempt to win back some of the party members who have been alienated by the party’s increasingly leftward social swing.
Instead they — and we — got Joe Biden, a “moderate” who can’t seem to decide who he wants to please or take care of — the party bosses or the American people.
Example No. 1 is the state of the economy. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, the nation’s economy was on a generally positive swing when Biden took office. There were — and still are — a lot of problems, especially in the area of wages vs. cost of living, but generally, there was a positive movement overall.
There’s a lot of factors that go into determining the trajectory of the economy and we can argue all day about whether this would have happened if Trump would have won a second term, but that ignores the fact that, for more than a year, the Democrats have been in control of the presidency, the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate and have done nothing effective to turn back the downturn.
The reality is, despite everything that came before, the Democrats own the current state of the economy.
Last week, the Senate Democrats spent more time lobbying for and voting for a doomed-from-the-start measure that would have made some of the most radical allowances for abortion that this nation has ever seen.
It took a week for the Democrats in the Washington to react with legislation to news of Roe vs. Wade’s likely overturn. It’s taken them quite a bit longer to react to news of baby formula shortages. It’s all about priorities, I guess.
I’m sorry, but you don’t get to be the party who paints yourself as being on the side of the people when you’re not reactive to their suffering.
In keeping with my tradition of being a bipartisan offender, I’ll point out that the Republicans, also, have not really done anything in the way of helping us deal with out-of-control inflation and sky-high prices.
Sure, Sen. Mitch McConnell has said a lot about the matter, but as far as action? Not seeing much there. I guess when you have an estimated net worth of $150 million and monthly income of $900,000, you don’t get too bent out of shape paying $5 a gallon for gas — or milk.
Meanwhile, the rest of us get to navigate in a world where wages aren’t rising anywhere near as much as the prices and signs of rescue aren’t very clear.
The midterm elections in November are likely to be a bloodbath for the federal Democrats, who have missed their chance to show their effectiveness and are about to sink to the bottom of the proverbial lake with a millstone of their own making tied around them.
Let’s just hope we’re not dragged down much further with them.