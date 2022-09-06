In the summer of 2020, the country was not only in the depths of COVID fear and lockdowns, but also in a period of unrest following the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, among other high-profile deaths of individuals in police-involved incidents.
Cities across the country were the sites of protests and rioting. In the midst of that, on June 1, 2020, then-President Donald Trump took a photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church, a short distance from the White House, just after protestors were dispersed from the area using riot control measures, including tear gas.
Trump, in the midst of a re-election campaign and, from all indications, seeking to send a message of strength in the face of the growing unrest, stood in front of the church’s sign and held a Bible.
The display unsettled me. I don’t agree but I get what Trump was trying to do. However, as is tradition with the former president (and perhaps future presidential candidate), the optics of the situation failed to send the message that needed to be sent. Sure, it rallied the troops for Trump. Many of those who supported him just had more reason to support him.
However, I believe that Trump could’ve sent the needed message without the display, and certainly without the use of the Bible, which had no business being brought into the situation in the way he used it.
I didn’t like that display and I certainly am not a fan of President Joe Biden’s display of bluster in a speech given Sept. 1.
The president, in case you missed it (as it wasn’t broadcast on most major networks), spoke in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Though he was also flanked in blue lights on either side, the only lights that were visible in the camera angle and the photos taken of the event were blood red. Also, Biden was flanked on either side by U.S. Marines.
The point of the speech was purported to be unity, but during the speech, Biden, just as Trump had done two years earlier, really only fed red meat to his base months before a crucial election.
At the same speech in which he spoke of the nation’s goals of equality and unity, Biden spent more time speaking of the “extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic” presented by “MAGA Republicans.”
But don’t worry — the president went on to posit — you’re probably not one of those. After all, the president said, “not even the majority of Republicans” make up this “extreme MAGA group.” Then again, after he went on and in seeing the president’s stances, I would imagine that far more of you fit that bill, regardless of political party.
“Threats to democracy” are a serious business for a nation like ours, and blood has been spilled and graves filled with those who were found to fit that bill.
Political extremism in any form presents dangers, sure. But so do the careless words and careless actions of those who hold power.
The U.S. president should never have to display military might to project strength. It goes back to Teddy Roosevelt’s “speak softly and carry a big stick.” The president’s words and actions should be reassuring because the underlying reality should be that the “big stick” is ready should the words not work.
Inadvertently or not, Biden didn’t project strength. In fact, I don’t understand how his people did not see and turn from the fascistic overtones of the display, from the red lighting, to the military presence, to the president’s angry words and especially to the “othering” of a large segment of society.
Leadership that inspires unity doesn’t set itself at the moral high ground, with the “other” as enemy. Instead, it seeks to bring common ground to the forefront.
“Both sides” of our current political strife agree on one thing — they want the United States to be at its best. What that looks like for either is different, and, in some cases, oppositional. If our strength truly lies in seeing the commonality of goal and living it out, then President Biden’s speech and the optics that went along with it missed the mark and only served to make us even more divided.
It may have scored political points, but it certainly didn’t bring us to a better place as a nation. We have to expect, and demand, better of our leaders, regardless of the capital letter after their name.