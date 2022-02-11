That free money we all got last year ain’t free. We are now paying the price as the cost of everything from chicken to electricity and gas is rising.
The federal government thought that giving people money they didn’t earn would in some way stimulate the economy. And for a brief time it did. However, we Americans are smart. We discovered that if a majority of us stay home and quit our jobs and blame COVID, the government is just that stupid to continue to give free stipends, which they did.
What has been created is a worker shortage, higher wages being paid to some of those who remained at work, higher prices on everything and industries, like childcare that have been decimated.
If you have children, God bless you. While we are experiencing a shortage in healthcare professionals, we are also seeing a shortage in child care workers. This shortage is causing rates to skyrocket for those lucky enough to have a place for their children to go.
Some families either can’t afford daycare or can’t find a daycare that’s under capacity, so they can’t return to the workforce. Daycare rates are almost as much as college tuition.
That free money we got over the last two years is long gone. One trip to the grocery store will tell you that a mistake was made. Paper products, at the start of the pandemic, were scarce. Now you can find paper towels and toilet paper, but the price has risen by more than 20 percent.
Milk, eggs, beef, chicken and yes, even wine all have seen dramatic increases in prices. Gas is up over a dollar-and-half a gallon, causing higher prices in the transportation of already limited supplies to market.
Companies are tacking on service charges, surcharges or fuel adjustment rates that cause your bills to increase. Just like cocaine in the ‘80s when it was fashionable, everyone is tacking on a surcharge to their bills. And they are getting away with it.
Look at your electric bill and you may see a fuel adjustment rate. I received an email explaining why the surcharge appeared on the bills. It stated that usually during the winter people like to keep warm so they turn up their heat, which will increase the cost of their bills. That’s obvious. Additionally, the email stated, “The escalated cost of fuel to operate power plants is causing customers to see a spike in power bills.” There you have it.
The Fuel Adjustment is for the actual cost of natural gas used to generate or purchase electricity. The company says they don’t profit from this increase and that the costs are passed to the customer. The statement says that the costs may vary depending on usage and market pricing for fuel.
The good news, according to the statement, is that fuel rates are decreasing so that Fuel Adjustment may not be as bad in February.
I understand the need to pass along costs to customers; they have an obligation to share holders to make a profit. And I will tell you our power company is very responsive and proactive when it comes to providing a service.
We have been experiencing lower power rates than most of the country and while all good things come to and end, so too, did the low rates.
President Obama wasn’t fooling when he said that he would bankrupt coal-fired power plants. Candidate Clinton was riding on his coattails with that sentiment in hopes of becoming president, but lost miserably in the coalfields. If coal was still being used to generate electricity, I wonder what our power bills would be.
And not to knock the power company, and it could be my ignorance, but shouldn’t a purchasing agent lock in rates for things like natural gas? I know people in the coal business and they sell coal to buyers on a fixed rate. I know people in the lubrication and fuel industry and they have a fixed rate on contracts for their services as well. It seems like if you have a product like natural gas that is used in excessive amounts, you should be able to contract with a supplier for fixed rates. But what the hell do I know?
The next time the government wants to offer free money, remember what we are now looking at; inflation and a looming recession. Was it worth it?
Thanks for reading the News-Express.