A common misunderstanding about the legislative process is that all new laws take effect when the General Assembly and governor approve them.
It’s an understandable assumption, but the truth is that the Kentucky Constitution calls for 90 days to pass before most new laws become official. This year, that enactment date arrives on Thursday, July 14th.
There are some exceptions. A law may take effect on a specific day, such as the start of the calendar or fiscal year, or it may be deemed an emergency. Other laws may be delayed until their constitutionality is determined in court.
This year’s legislative session – a rushed 60 meeting days that produced some victories alongside an array of deeply concerning laws – has examples of all three.
Arguably the biggest of those in the “delayed” camp is redistricting, the once-every-decade population realignment of House, Senate and congressional districts. This work is critical, because it determines who serves you in these bodies while potentially giving the party in power an unfair advantage through gerrymandering.
Two of the new maps – those governing the state House where I serve and our congressional districts – are currently before Franklin Circuit Court, which is expected to decide later this summer whether they should stand. Whatever the outcome, the Kentucky Supreme Court will almost certainly be the one making the final determination. For now, these revised maps are governing this year’s elections.
Several other bills approved by the General Assembly this year are in court as well. That includes anti-abortion legislation, which is a separate legal matter from another case involving the 2019 trigger law that banned all elective abortions in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.
Another matter before the courts is a continuation of several reductions in the Governor’s authority. In this case, the legislation would stop that office from using public funds to challenge state law while also giving the General Assembly too much authority to block Executive Branch administrative regulations.
Although not yet before a court, another law seeking to establish and fund charter schools in Louisville and Northern Kentucky certainly seems to be headed there.
Our constitution plainly says that the General Assembly must “provide for an efficient system of common schools throughout the state,” and to me, this law violates that by providing public dollars to private school interests and giving most counties, but not all, the right to block the arrival of charter schools.
There are several other troubling education-related laws. One erases 30 years of successful reform by keeping school-based decision-making councils from deciding curriculum and the hiring of new principals. That same law also requires public schools to teach specific social studies-related sources that are arbitrary and an unnecessary intrusion into the classroom.
On the positive side, there are new rules in place that will help students needing time off for mental health and more time to eat school-provided breakfasts.
An example of a law with a specific enactment date can be found in the measure that will significantly cut unemployment insurance benefits starting in January. This change will hurt many families and have an especially profound impact on rural areas, women, small-business owners and those in the middle of their careers or nearing retirement.
Another new law taking effect after this year would undermine the single largest and most stable source of state funding: the individual income tax. This change is on track to reduce that 5 percent rate by a half percentage point next year and another half-point in 2024.
That’s great if you’re a millionaire, but for those households earning $80,000 or less annually, the daily savings of a one-point drop in the tax rate is about $1.36 a day, a number that declines if you pay sales tax on a list of new services also part of this law.
When it comes to laws taking effect immediately, there are both good and bad examples. One that is good, and had broad bipartisan support, is financially helping Western Kentucky recover from December’s deadly tornadoes.
On the other hand, another decision made early this year unfortunately ended all COVID-related emergency regulations. That meant, starting in May, SNAP-eligible families were no longer eligible for more than $50 million each month in federal subsidies tied to the pandemic. This move falls in line with another new law that will make it tougher for eligible families to receive safety-net benefits they otherwise qualify for.
I am grateful that the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus sponsored several new laws that will move Kentucky forward. One will ensure those in law enforcement have never been convicted of sex-related crimes; another will guarantee first responders have time off if needed after working a traumatic incident; and a third will help keep powerful interests from frivolously using the courts to shut down dissent. The caucus also played a key role in helping many new mothers stay on Medicaid longer.
There are several other bills this year that didn’t become law but I believe should have. Those include legalizing medicinal cannabis and sports wagering – the House supported both, but not the Senate – and a constitutional amendment that would finally extend voting rights to most felons after they complete their sentence.
With many of these laws now on the books, the General Assembly is now less than six months away from starting the process over in the next legislative session. I would love to hear your thoughts or concerns about what happened this year or what you would like to see enacted in 2023.
You can email me at, Angie.Hatton@lrc.ky.gov, while the toll-free message line for all legislators is, 1-800-372-7181.