It appears as if the buddy system was thwarted in Pike County thanks to the “legal” opinion of the judge-executive and the county attorney.
Last week the fiscal court was in the process of awarding a bid for diesel fuel. The court followed statute by advertising the bid, accepting bids and then had a fiduciary responsibility to accept a bid based upon pricing and availability of the fuel.
Only one company sent in a bid to the fiscal court and the court members were obligated, BY LAW, to award the contract to the only company that sent in a bid.
Judge-Executive Ray Jones called for a motion to approve the bid and award the contract to the only company that supplied a bid. However, his call for action fell on deaf ears. Subsequently, the purchasing agent was backed into a corner because the commissioners believed it was the purchasing agent’s job to send out bid packages to all companies, regardless if they asked for one or not.
It’s clear the two commissioners wanted to disregard the law and award the contract to another company for whatever reason. If the bid was not awarded to the only company that legally submitted a bid, then the county could have been sued.
The bid was properly advertised and Jones Oil — no relation to Ray Jones, was the only company that submitted a bid for the on and off-road diesel the county uses.
When the bid came up for a vote, Commissioner Robertson inquired why Childers Oil was not in the mix. Well, the simple reason is that Childers Oil did not submit a bid for the job. Robertson hammered away at the purchasing agent Greg Fannin as to why Childers Oil did not get a bid package and the answer was that Childers Oil did not request a bid package, but Jones Oil did.
Robertson made it abundantly clear that he wanted to award the contract to Childers Oil. He never mentioned any other fuel suppliers, just Childers Oil. So when a call for a motion to approve the only bid was made, there was no second. Ray Jones told the commissioners that they are setting up the county for a lawsuit and if they didn’t accept the bid from Jones Oil that is exactly what would have happened.
Another motion was made to accept the bid and it was approved and then vote on. Commissioners Tackett and Robertson both voted “No.”
The court then went into executive session, which I imagine was contentious at best. Kevin Keene the county attorney, I would assume, educated the commissioners regarding the bidding process and the law.
When the court returned to session the motion was brought up again, this time the bid was awarded unanimously to Jones Oil.
For many years the court did political favors for their buddies. When the change was made to eliminate the six crooked magistrates, it was an attempt to limit the favors being given by the court, less members of the court less probability for corruption.
I know Commissioners Robertson and Tackett, I know they know better, but this bull-headed approach to give favors — if that was their intent — is not what this county needs. Since they were installed, for the most part they have done a great job. It appears as if they fell off the wagon. Let’s hope they get back on.
Thanks for reading the News Express.