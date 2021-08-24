When I had finally reached the point in my career here at Appalachian Newspapers where I joined the editorial board and was introduced to the art of writing and assisting in the writing of editorials, there was one thing above all the others to which I was encouraged to pay attention and remember.
That rule is that, if you’re writing editorials, it’s important that, as often as possible, you suggest a solution to the problems you’re pointing out.
Now, admittedly, I’ve not always been able to do that, but I’ve tried, because, in addition to other reasons, if all you’re doing is pointing out problems without offering solutions, you’re just complaining. And constant complaining really doesn’t get us anywhere — except on social media, but I digress.
On Aug. 17, while I was working, I tuned in via my web browser to KET’s live coverage of the state’s Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee meeting. If you’ve never taken advantage of KET’s legislative coverage, I highly recommend it.
On this particular date, the subcommittee was taking up and considering whether to find the Kentucky Board of Education’s decision to require students to wear masks in schools “deficient.” A finding of deficient really doesn’t mean much, other than it’s guaranteed to be taken up by the legislature when it meets in January.
And, of course, the committee found the measures “deficient” — with only the two Democrats on the committee finding the measure to not be deficient.
For now, the measure still stands and masks are required in Kentucky schools, but this committee hearing and subsequent vote point to the fact that no one has ever told the state’s Republicans the lesson I learned about editorials.
Since March of last year, Gov. Andy Beshear and other state agencies have taken actions that they say are intended to combat the COVID-19 virus. And since that time, the state’s Republican leadership has wasted no time falling over itself to pander to those who believe that we should simply let this virus “run its course.”
The Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee meeting on Aug. 17 is no different (you can watch the archived meeting on the KET website if you don’t believe me), with the Republicans, including Dr. Ralph Alvarado (who was wearing a mask), raising often inane questions about the matter and attempting to essentially dog whistle to those who believe that vaccines and masks are a violation of their “freedom.”
So, a little disclosure here, one I’ve made before, but which may be more pointed now. I am registered as an “independent” voter. Part of the reason for that, part — though not all — of the reason I abandoned the Democratic Party, the party which with I grew up, was what I felt was an incompatibility of the party’s platform with my pro-life beliefs.
The sad thing is the same stance led to my abandoning the Republican Party just a few years later. See, I believe being “pro-life” means that you position yourself on the side of the life and welfare of all humanity. I ultimately failed to recognize that as a being a part of the GOP platform and so stepped outside the corporate political system.
This party that led the charge in the subcommittee meeting — the GOP — was represented by the same individuals who were saying last year, “Well, it only really affects the elderly, let’s just let it ride.”
Except this time they were saying the opposite, “Well, we’re really just talking about the kids here, and despite the fact that we’re seeing more and more of them hospitalized, we’ll just let it ride.” Or, “We have to let this thing just go through until we get herd immunity, that’s the answer.”
That is despite the fact that we’ve seen with our own eyes that masks and social distancing in schools can work, as can the vaccine.
No, I’m sorry, to oppose those simple measures which, while not 100 percent effective, provide us some protection, just to score some political points with the loudest individuals in the room (who do not make up the majority, by the way) is not pro-life at all. In fact, as I watched this hearing unfold, I had the thought that perhaps some of those who testified’s definition of “freedom” and mine is different. Perhaps the “freedom” of which these people were speaking is not the freedom I’ve always understood which requires us to take responsibility for each other’s well-being.
No, I thought as I listened to the pro-COVID side spread misinformation, the freedom of which they seem to be speaking sounds to me more like the name etched on the altar on which they’re willing to sacrifice our children.
So, in the spirit of my opening, allow me to make a few suggestions: First, if you don’t believe masks and vaccines work, great, stay home. Don’t get around other people and stop being a petri dish for the formation of variants. You are the problem and the reason we’re going into a less-ordered but no less real lockdown again. Also — sidebar — not being willing to listen to experts doesn’t make you a “free-thinker,” it makes you willfully ignorant. Sorry, but it’s true.
If you’re a Republican politician in Kentucky: Sure, challenge the governor or any other politician who needs it when they overstep their bounds. Heck, that’s part of your duty. But don’t just do it because he has a “D” beside his name and definitely don’t do it unless you have a better plan than making my child a contestant in your version of “The Hunger Games.”
Don’t want to listen to me? Fine. How about you ladies and gentlemen who control most of Frankfort listen to a member of your own party, former Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover? On Aug. 17, Hoover tweeted the following:
“Today, while SOME folks in Frankfort were politicizing the mandate to wear masks in school (there, I said it, politicizing), my secretary’s five-year-old grandson tested positive and is ill. Then I see there are more children at Norton’s hospital today than any time in pandemic. But hey, let’s keep arguing that masks don’t help, aren’t necessary and the state mandate tramples our rights. … What about the rights of these kids?”
What about their rights, indeed? What about their “freedom” to live full lives?