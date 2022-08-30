Many posts on social media this past week have asked how people could begrudge the student loan forgiveness. Some posting it is simply not Christian to be upset by the fact student debt is being forgiven. We will save a theology debate on another day, but the Bible does have verses on paying one’s debts.
For today, let us focus on whether student loan forgiveness is the right thing to do. If you are one of those who thinks they will benefit from having a chunk of your student loan forgiven, it is time for a reality check. This is no prize at the bottom of the box for anyone.
Here is some background for starters.
How much student debt is there? As of December 2020, Americans held $1.71 trillion in student debt—a 102 percent increase over the last decade. Nearly 43 million Americans owe this debt. We are addicted to debt, generally, and this is a prime example of this addiction. If we go drive ourselves into debt, printing money on top of money, our currency will be as worthless as a German Deutschmark during the Weimar Republic. We will be carting it around in a wheelbarrow to buy a loaf of bread. We cannot hold this financial course without causing run-away inflation, ending with a worthless currency.
Further, this forgiveness is a ruse. What is it? A transfer of debt to people who do not owe it.
Before you take on student debt, make decisions grounded in common sense. Paying $100,000 for a four-year degree that leads to a job pays $30,000 a year is not a sound financial decision. Guidance from educators and parents or guardians must provide students, beginning in at least junior high school, with a more informed and realistic assessment of their options in pursuing their post-high school education, starting with decisions that does not burden them with unsustainable debt they cannot repay.
Second, the skyrocketing costs of higher education must be reined in by institutions and the government. Between 1980 and 2020 the cost of higher education rose over 169%. All due to institutions being addicted to easily gained student loans. This contributes to unsustainable student debt.
For people, in general, this forgiveness will only make the inflation worse by the government spending money it does not have. It unfairly penalizes poorer working Americans. Once again, the wisdom of government punishes hard-working Americans who are already overtaxed while benefiting those in the 60 percent income earning bracket, wealthier workers.
For those that do benefit from this forgiveness, get ready to have this money taxed as income. That’s right, although debt forgiveness will be federally tax free until 2025, that is not the case at the state level. This forgiveness will be shown as income.
Lastly, Biden’s action violates the Constitution, because no vote to approve this was held. Additionally, Biden has broken existing contracts and transferred that debt to taxpayers — many of whom already retired their own student debt for themselves or their children.
Frankly, this forgiveness is an $300 billion illusion that is tantamount to vote buying in a mid- term election that is promising to see massive losses for Democrats.
Get ready for more unforgiving inflation coming soon.