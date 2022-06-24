Danny Coleman, our regional advertising director, died unexpectedly Monday. It was shocking and sad.
Since the news of Danny’s passing, people have flooded our devices with their condolences and accolades. Danny was liked by many and loved by many more.
Danny left behind his mom, his wife Darlene, a son, Eric who works at our organization, a daughter Hanna, her husband and two grandkids. He also left behind extended family members at his church, volunteer groups and, of course, his work family and customers who had the pleasure of working with him over the years at our company.
Danny had a deep faith, which worked well in his career. His patience, care and overall loving attitude were always apparent in every aspect of his dealings with people. In business, not everything goes your way, but Danny always found the silver lining in everything he did. He always had a kind word and upbeat attitude.
I spent a lot of time with Danny and, while we became close, it was an interesting relationship. Danny was loud and proud. His jovial laugh was wickedly ear-piercing. I remember driving with him to one of our sister papers in Georgia and, by the end of the trip, my head hurt due to his constant laughter. When we arrived at the hotel I told him I needed a drink to make my head stop hurting, he laughed and said, “That’s who I am.”
There were very few days where Danny and I didn’t communicate over the last few years. He always had a lot of things he was working on, along with a lot of ideas. He was always looking after his co-workers and every customer we had. His tone was always the same — loud and proud. I often found myself listening to him because when he got started, I couldn’t get a word in. I trusted him and always told him to do what he believed was the right thing to do.
Doing the right thing was one of the many values we had in common.
When I get excited about an issue, I have been known to use salty language. Danny never did. But when I did, I could feel him pray for me. He always told me he prayed for me often. I thanked him and asked if he really needed to do that in excess. He responded with an ear-piercing laugh and said without hesitation, “Of course, do you know how many times a day I have to defend you?”
Danny was a good man and will be sorely missed. RIP Danny my work brother, and until we meet again, I’ll take the continued prayers from you. People are counting on you.
