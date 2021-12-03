I spent my time last week being thankful. It was selfish and I’m sure nobody really cared. We all have reasons to be thankful. However, I have a great pulpit from which to preach. And for that I’m grateful.
As Thanksgiving 2021, AKA, the latest COVID super spreader, has passed, less than a week later there have been so many developments that we, as a regional community should be grateful.
In all the communities we serve, we saw many acts of kindness and gratitude.
In Paintsville, the Big Sandy Chapter 18 DAV resumed their fundraising event to help kids in Johnson County. In Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton opened Archer Park for people who are sensitive to light and loud noises. This kind gesture is an effort to bring Christmas spirit to people who have sensory issues.
Perry County is preparing for Christmas in a Small Town event that will help raise money for other events in that community. In Pike County, non-profits and churches were busy feeding people. One event dished out almost 10,000 meals.
In Mingo County, officials are making final preparations for a Winter Wonderland.
Many groups and organizations are pooling efforts to bring the needs of all the community in an effort to support each other. This region is the best!
But, that’s not what I want to say.
This region needs jobs and able-bodied people who are willing to work to fill those jobs. The government needs to stop with the unwarranted handouts and allow people who are able-bodied the ability to earn a living and build a future for themselves and their families. If they continue handouts and not hand-ups, we are doomed.
We are seeing a shortage in supplies, as ships can’t dock at coastal ports. Those ships are filled with products that we use, which are made over seas. If you want to loosen up the supply chain, stop buying foreign products and force our politicians to open manufacturing jobs in the US. We closed the Keystone XL pipeline making us energy dependent on countries that hate us and now we are relying on those same countries for products that can be made here. Closing the pipeline was a bonehead move and we are suffering by huge inflation rates because of that decision.
In an effort to solve the job issue in this region, a partnership between the University of Pikeville and Pikeville Medical Center was formed to address the issue. This profound move could and should set a standard for addressing jobs industry-wide in this country. Necessity is the mother of invention and since we had a need PMC and UPike are spearheading a bold and logical initiative,
PMC, with help potentially from the state, will offer education reimbursement to nursing students who obtain their education from UPike. There are many details that will be available at a later date.
PMC is single-handedly addressing the nationwide nursing shortage right here in Eastern Kentucky with the help of UPike. Nurses are the primary support of all the specialty services that they provide. UPike has a great nursing program that has the ability to expand.
PMC reached out to the area high schools and started a program for students to get certified as nurse assistants, and if they choose to, they can apply to UPike to continue their education and become a licensed nurse. If that student qualifies, PMC will pay the entire tuition costs associated with obtaining that license.
It’s a win-win for everyone. PMC gets the nursed so they can continue to provide the current services and expand. UPike will increase their enrollment and offer students a career opportunity with the potential of a great job, tuition free. The community benefits because people, who are considering leaving the region for work can now stay here, raise their families, get educated and obtain great jobs. This is a game changer.
Thanks to PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn and UPike President Dr. Burton Webb for having the vision and fortitude to address an alarming issue right here in Eastern Kentucky. This is yet another example of breaking down barriers and solving problems where the entire region will benefit.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.