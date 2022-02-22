A couple of years ago, I took a step I didn’t think I could ever take. And I’ve not looked back.
That step was to walk away from both “major” corporate political parties and register as an independent. I’ve touched some on that decision in this column before.
The Democratic Party, particularly at the national level, keeps moving further from the traditional, middle-class values it once represented, while the Republican Party, again, especially at the national level, has completely lost the plot and often now flirts with the extreme right in a lust for power that threatens to make it as irrelevant to the moderate Republicans as the Democratic Party is now to moderate Democrats.
These seismic shifts to the left and right, respectively, have left many people in the cold.
And I’m one of them. When I say that, I mean I’m not alone in registering outside the corporate party system. For example, between January 2017 and this past October, Kentucky Registry of Election Finance statistics show, the percent of people who are registered as “independent” grew. In Pike County, for example, the percentage grew from 1.29 percent in 2017 to 2.37 percent in 2021. In Republican stronghold Johnson County, the percentage grew from 1.47 percent to 2.36 percent. In strongly Democratic Floyd, that percentage grew from 2.14 percent to 3.43 percent over the same period.
That’s not, on the surface, that significant, I’ll admit. However, that doesn’t take into account all those registered as “other” parties and it also needs to be noted it occurred during a time in which overall registration fell in all those counties.
It’d be difficult to, with those kinds of numbers, say exactly why some people shifted or shied away from registering as “Ds” or “Rs” but I have to imagine that it is reflective of a bigger problem with the parties themselves. For example, the Democratic Party, when I was growing up, was the only game in town for lower-middle class families like my own.
But, as I’ve grown, I’ve seen the party fall farther and farther from the roots it once held, from the people it once represented, especially at the national level. I have to imagine others have seen the same.
The problem with registering as an independent, even if it’s what my conscience dictated, is that it means that I can only vote in primaries in which there is more than one independent candidate, while many offices are decided in the Democratic primaries. Or I can vote in nonpartisan races which sometimes appear on the primary ballot
Before the current legislative session, state Rep. Buddy Wheatley, a Democrat, pre-filed a bill that would let the independents like myself instead choose a party in the primary and vote as either a “Democrat” or a “Republican.” This system is not unheard of and is actually the way primaries have been held in West Virginia for years.
I’m not going to hold my breath. There’s a reason why this has been filed by a member of the minority party — because it could likely impact the fortunes of the current ruling party. But that’s honestly just speculative.
And, my skepticism on this bill’s chances were well founded. The bill was introduced in the House on Jan. 4 and sent to the Committee on Committees, where it remains to this date.
The likely effect of Rep. Wheatley’s bill would be enfranchisement of a whole group of voters in our state, many of whom are likely well-informed and highly-motivated voters, people for whom issues, not personalities or parties, are the primary reasons for voting for a candidate.
I know this bill’s not going to make it, but as our legislators watch this chance to make a difference for a whole segment of our commonwealth go by, I would ask that they realize that political parties shouldn’t be a way to exclude people from making choices that impact their daily lives.
Not in a nation like ours, not in a democracy.