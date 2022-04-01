Out of paranoia and the potential demand for full transparency and accountability that has been lacking over the years, the library board doesn’t want oversight by the county and is opposing legislation that would give the county the ability to appoint board members.
First and foremost, libraries are needed in our community, and for the most part they do a great job. So lets get that out of the way right off the bat.
I have been critical of the library over the years for many reasons. They built a multi-million dollar facility three miles from the downtown location, in the most expensive part of Pikeville. They are sitting on millions in cash. They have property that they use for storage unrelated to the library board’s function.
They are one of the highest taxing districts in Pike County. They set their own tax rates when they need more money. They are one of the highest taxing library districts in the state. For many years, the chairman lived in Lexington. I won’t get into their lack of transparency. They can argue all they want, but they shut out our reporters and then when they finally let us in, they adjourn meetings.
The board sent this paper a letter opposing Senate Bill 167. We didn’t run it as is but did a story on that because there were accusations against the judge executive and we wanted to get the truth.
SB 167 calls for a change in the way library boards are appointed. If the bill passes the judge-executive in each county nominates the individuals to serve on the board and the fiscal court votes for or against the judge-executive’s appointees.
The board maintains that this legislation is targeted towards them because Judge-Executive Ray Jones “applied significant pressure on the director to find a way to allow UPike to take over the downtown location for private use, ” according to the statement.
On the surface that sounds like it may not be a bad thing. But behind the scenes, the board failed to mention that the lack of an agreement on the building, which is currently owned by the board on one side and the university on the other side, has been a hindrance to growth in many areas.
The letter failed to mention that after the library built a multi-million dollar library, the university offered fair market value for the old library and also offered to allow library visitors to use that library as part of their county membership. They failed to mention that during the negotiations, the board, whose chairman lives out of town, wanted almost three times the value.
The letter failed to mention that, if the university had that part of the building, they could expand their nursing program to help with the nationwide and local nursing shortage we are experiencing.
Out of the blue they picked a fight with Jones, who long supported library systems in the state and insinuated that Jones was behind the legislation. He was not. I was at the meeting where the board contends that Jones was “pressuring” the director. That is not true. Reasonable questions were asked and combative answers were offered in some instances.
For years the board has had little oversight. And for years, that downtown location has been a potential key to growth, job creation and continued educational opportunities, but the board won’t budge.
Their statement says that they want to be insulated from politics. I get it, but since they use taxpayers’ money to operate, that’s impossible. It continues to state that “politicians have to serve many masters- often those masters are not aligned with the library; sometimes they will be directly opposed to the library. A library board subject to political pressures will serve the interests of the library only until some other political interest becomes more important. Who will speak for the library then?”
Many master are the taxpayers, which the board has shunned over the years with the lack of transparency. If “other political interests” mean creating much-needed jobs, then yes, I’m for the bill.
The board has for many years been unscathed in their business dealings. County judge-executives have appointments on all boards including health, senior citizens, airport, property tax evaluation and even the animal shelter board. Why is the library board excluded? Is it because they are paranoid about having to be accountable?
If you can read this thank a teacher and librarian. And thanks for reading the News -Express.