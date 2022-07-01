Have you ever heard the expression "a thousand pardons?” Soon it'll be a new book about the Trump administration.
And if it isn't, it certainly should be.
There are two things to be sure about people who ask for a pardon before they've even been charged with a crime. One thing is they have broken the law and the other is they know they've broken the law.
Trump granted over 200 pardons during his single term, which is not necessarily high. But the unusual part was over 80 percent of them were people he had some sort of relationship with. People like Steve Bannon and Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.
You know, the ones who claim to be patriots but are really the exact opposite. But at least these felons were actually convicted of something before getting a pardon.
According to sworn testimony, several members of Congress asked for pardons around Jan. 6. The more the sitting president pushed his stop the steal lie, the more members of his staff sought pardons. Even Rudy Giuliani asked for a pardon and he was once a federal prosecutor who probably remembers a few laws in his rare sober moments.
The reason all these people were asking for pardons has become startlingly clear since the January 6 hearings began. The riot and assault on the capital was not simply a bad idea gone terribly wrong. The assault on the capital was a planned insurrection, plotted and carried out by a sitting president and his henchmen.
Each person who requested a pardon after Jan. 6 needs a swift indictment and prosecution on charges of treason and sedition. I can't wait to hear Louis Gohmert and Marjorie Taylor Green plead the Fifth.
The source of the requested pardon needs to see his own day in court, too. This will not be one he can settle with a check and a non-disclosure agreement.
But then what do we do? A conviction would just show, once again, nothing is legitimate about Trump or anything he touches.
We're reminded of that as his three Supreme Court appointees led the charge in shredding women's and minority rights, taking the rights of a state to maintain a safe environment, and breaking down the wall between church and state.
They've already proven they are liars, under oath. That shouldn't be a surprise. They lied to be able to dictate the rights of individuals which will always be subordinate to the highest bidder. Just like the guy who nominated them, truth means nothing to these people.
Last week's overturning of both concealed carry laws in New York and Roe vs. Wade are just a taste of what's to come if the American people don't respond overwhelmingly at the ballot box in the next few elections.
The chaos at the capital and the chaos in the Supreme Court was made possible by one party and one party only. The Republican party.
But polls show no one likes partisan commentary, so a thousand pardons for taking us there. I'm not sure what came over me.