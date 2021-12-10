I've been thinking about a nice family Christmas picture this year. Anybody got any ideas?
I know. I've got social media too.
Someone already did the devout family packing heat around the Christmas tree. Nothing says hosanna on the highest quite like Heckler & Koch.
You'll have to look that one up yourself.
Congressman Massie and family aren't the only radicals interpreting the holidays in their own special way. We're armed and we've got cookies is a popular Christmas theme for several pretend conservatives this year.
Far be it for me to point out anything ironic about this choice. Mainly because irony appears to be over Massie's head. But I will say in 18 years of southern Baptist Sunday School, I don't remember learning about Jesus' weapon fetish.
No, instead of condemning Massie and friends' blatant and happy dump-taking on the Christmas story, I'm going to do something else. I'm going to cheer.
Congressman Massie and others are standing up for their rights and making very brave statements. What could be more admirable than that?
They are making a bold statement right out there on social media. It's a statement very few people would make. The statement goes something exactly like this:
We love Jesus, we love guns more.
You've got to admit that is a bold move up there in the shadow of the Ark Park. Even the nine parishioners up at the Florence Yall First Church of Satan were impressed. They shared the Massie's post to their Facebook page with the comment: Why didn't we think of that?
It's a Devil's Right Hand kind of Christmas. In your face, Prince of Peace.
The real problem here, of course, is the internet and social media. People used to make cards, address and stuff envelopes, then haul the pile down to the post office a month out just to get them there on time. It was a time consuming commitment for the true holiday lover.
But now not so much. You can drop a cell pic of the fam to thousands of people with only five minutes of effort and zero stamps. As long as you hit send by 11:59:59 on Christmas Eve, it'll be there by Christmas.
So people have a lot more time now to come up with ideas. That can be a good time for some. Probably not for the congressman. When you generally only come up with bad ideas anyway, more time is not good. Bad ideas never get better, but they can always get worse.
So maybe Congressman Massie and comrades started with a little bad idea like "lets mix holiday greetings and political messages this year" and it just had too much time to simmer. Peace on Earth and Good Glocks to men isn't a message that resonates this time of year for many people.
For my family Christmas picture, I don't want to make any statement bolder than my sweater. I kind of believe holiday seasons are about things other than ourselves, so the old photo doesn't have to make a statement.
Except that we're clever, good looking, unimaginably smart and, of course, humble. Anybody got any ideas?