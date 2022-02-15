Recently, the state’s largest newspaper — The Courier-Journal — did a series of stories on a Kentucky law the newspaper concluded was “fueling Kentucky’s huge incarceration rate,” bemoaning the law’s “devastating impact on families across the commonwealth.”
The law — persistent felony offender — allows prosecutors to seek a charge which increases the potential penalties a person faces if they have been convicted of previous felonies.
Put simply, if a person previously convicted of a felony, or most particularly a number of felonies, commits a class D felony theft, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, it’s possible that a grand jury could indict them, for example, on a persistent felony offender charge which is a class C felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
Before we go any further, allow me to interject a couple of things. First, I am a firm believer in the idea that everyone deserves not just a single chance, but multiple shots at redemption. None of us are perfect and sometimes circumstances, both within and outside our control, come together in a way that leads to us making mistakes and making choices that harm ourselves and others. Sometimes, we just do bad things.
So, understand that when I say this — I am fine with the state taking a look at this law and making changes that that guarantee it’s being applied fairly and equitably and, most importantly, in the interest of justice. But I am concerned that this series of stories will be instead used to further hamstring local prosecutors who are attempting to deal with the impacts of crime and criminal activity on the ground.
Sometimes the view from nine miles above doesn’t allow us to understand the nuance of what’s taking place below.
Local prosecutors are not perfect and sometimes make mistakes and, again, sometimes make bad choices, just like the rest of us. But they have a difficult job to begin with which is often made even more difficult by lawmakers passing laws which satisfy public outcry, but don’t really get to the heart of the matter at hand — how to ensure justice, how to rehabilitate those who can be rehabilitated and how to deal with the unrepentant repeat offender.
As someone who’s covered the courts in Eastern Kentucky, and specifically in Pike County, for a total of nearly two decades, I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen criminal defendants who commit their crimes, do their time and go on to decent lives after. I’ve seen others, however, who continue to commit crimes that harm not only themselves, but others, time and time and again.
The second group of defendants are those for whom jail time is simply a break from free life, part of the cost of doing business. These defendants are thankfully few, but no amount of drug rehabilitation, education or opportunity is going to turn them from the life they’ve chosen. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try, but it does mean that — realistically — sometimes longer sentences are the only answer to protect the public.
It is those cases for which the persistent felony offender law is designed.
I have no doubt there are racial disparities in the way the law is applied in some cases. There are racial disparities throughout our systems and those, including in the case of persistent felony offender laws, must be examined and addressed quickly. So, too, should cases of misuse or overuse be addressed.
But my fear is that the hue and cry over this law in the wake of these stories will simply result in yet another action taken to reduce the ability of local prosecutors to deal with crime. Over the past several years, the system has been tilted, in the name of cost savings, toward keeping more and more people out of jail. Completely removing this tool, especially from the hands of local prosecutors, who, more often than not, know who they’re prosecuting and know their histories would be another step backward.
I appreciate the work done by the Courier-Journal on this matter, but also believe that, as is often the case when Louisville, Frankfort and Lexington look eastward, they failed to consider the context of what’s happening here in our rural communities, where people are desperately seeking solutions to the problems of crime.
And, as is also often the case, I’m also afraid that Louisville and Lexington’s voices will become greater than ours when it comes time to actually do something on this matter.
Protect the rights of the accused by all means, but not at the cost of justice for the victims, both present and future. And don’t forget that what is happening here is just as important as what’s happening there.