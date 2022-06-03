Just when you thought the fat lady was singing, her vocal cords were severed by a lawsuit filed by one candidate. And so the saga continues.
In the recent primary election there were several offices filled because there are no challengers from another party. It’s hard being a Republican in Pike County, because most of the politicians are Democrats and unless you register as a Democrat, your voting options in primary elections are limited.
Several offices were on the ballot in May, including some constable offices. Constables have lot of power without proper training. A constable can serve warrants, subpoenas and summonses. They can also pull you over and write a ticket and even arrest you. However, they are not required to meet any standards that all other law enforcement agencies are required to meet. And since they have no training, I’m sure every arrest they make and ticket they write are tossed. So it appears to be a waste of a position.
The average salary for a constable in Kentucky is $44k per year, which is a lot of money for a position that essentially has no authority. The state needs to re-evaluate that position and either get rid of constables or make them go through proper training.
Now to the pink elephant: the PVA race.
There were two candidates on the Democrat ticket and none on the Republican side, so the winner in the primary is the winner of that office in the fall. But, no so fast.
Kevin Auton worked at that office for 28 years and retired from his position late last year. His then boss, Lonnie Osborne who held that office for many years abruptly resigned from the position. Stinks so far.
Auton announced his candidacy as did a challenger, Cullen Hall who ran for other positions in the past. The kicker is that Osborne threw his weight behind Hall and not Auton, which tells me there was bad blood between the two for many years.
It also tells me that the rumors of inappropriate actions in that office may have teeth. Auton won that election by 100 votes.
Hall, who has politics in his family — his uncle Keith Hall was the county attorney for many years and is now a judge — filed a lawsuit claiming that 259 ballots were not counted and reported as under-voted or over-voted in that race and deemed invalid. The suit, which was filed by Hall’s other uncle, who is also no stranger to politics, goes on to state that those ballots need to be reviewed for viability and that may lead to a recount.
In the meantime, the governor appointed Auton to fill the currently vacant spot as the county’s PVA.
So what does a PVA do and what are the qualifications? According to my crack research, they are to appraise all real estate in the county for property assessment roll, track ownership changes, maintain maps, update building characteristics and administer proper exemptions for real property.
To qualify, a candidate must be 24 years old or older, a citizen of Kentucky, a resident of the state for two years prior to the election and a resident of the county for one year prior to the election. And, they must pass what can only be called a double secret test that is administered by the Department of Revenue.
I called that agency to see if I can get examples of questions that may appear on the test. The only information I received was that the test is of general knowledge, it has a time limit of three and a half hours and there is no study guide. I asked if the questions are consistent with questions on a real estate or an appraisers test and the person at the agency would not answer. So much for transparency.
Both Hall and Auton have passed the test, according to the website.
For now, we have a PVA and until the recount is completed we may be in limbo. The big question is why were there 259 ballots not counted and did this happen in any other race?
With the technology we have, there should be no reason why we experience issues like this, if in fact the allegations are true.
There has to be a better way.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.