Apparently, carpetbaggers took a previous administration hook line and sinker. And since those folks are no longer with us, we may never find out the truth. However, through the efforts of the current administration, we the taxpayers may recoup some money, eventually, or at least hold these carpetbaggers accountable..
Several years ago, former Judge-Executive Wayne T Rutherford, his energy consultant Charles Carlton and then-Deputy Judge-Executive John Doug Hays, skulked to Louisville for a double secret press conference, to which no local media were invited.
The press conference was between members of the Pike County government and the higher ups of a company called RCC Big Shoal and RCL Chemical. During the conference, it was touted that the company would come to the region and use the water from the rivers and natural gas from our mountains to convert gas into a liquid fuel that could be used in vehicles.
Hardly anyone from the Louisville media were there. They don’t like us either and probably thought this was a farce, which it was. There was a tremendous amount of grandstanding, backslapping and commitment of $400,000 of Pike County tax dollars going to the company to build this natural gas-to-liquid plant.
In an effort to get a statue made, and in haste, the money was given to people who didn’t have the sufficient experience to handle a project this large and didn’t have an adequate funding plan in place. All the evidence indicates that the company’s principles ultimately took a significant amount of the money they raised to pay for business and personal expenses, not for the establishment of the facility. But, the deal was done.
In 2019, the county asked for their money because the new administration knew there was no way in hell this plant would be built.
With interest and penalties, they owe the county approximately $1.5 million. Not only did they scam the county out of money, they bilked private investors out of cash as well. There was more $2 million raised on a project that was supposed to cost tens of millions of dollars to get started.
The initial $2 million is apparently gone, the company is defunct and what little recourse the county has, the county is going after with a vim and vigor.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones is not only using his public office to get that money and penalties, he is using his private law firm to build a case against the company and now its principals. He has spent upwards of 100 hours of his employees’ time to build a case. There has been research, document filings, depositions with a fair portion of the labor costs coming from Jones’ office, for which he is not getting reimbursed.
The case is ongoing and I hope we win. While the company may be belly up and the representatives may not have the cash on-hand to pay back the county, good lawyering will ensure that eventually we will either get our money back or get justice if the county wins the case.
I’ll keep you posted.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.