As we diversify away into new economies, be careful on the roadways. Change is always constant, and unless people adapt, there may be setbacks instead of steps up.
If you noticed lately in the City of Pikeville, there are a lot of signs being erected telling people what to do and what not to do. Most recently, the city put up signs alerting motorists that some roadways can also be used as bike paths. Creating bike paths is the city’s effort to make a more desirable area. Designated bike paths can also help bring in people from other areas to enjoy the scenic beauty.
I’m not a lawyer, but according to what I have been told, bicycle riders have as much right to the roadways as motor vehicles. In some areas, the roadways are wide enough where a motorist can safely pass a cyclist is a good thing. However, when you give people an inch, they will take a yard and this is where it could be dangerous.
There is one stretch on Hambley Boulevard that is a blind area coming into town across from the Velocity Market. That area is clearly marked with a new sign that says the entire lane can be used as a bicycle path. I predict that area as the first area where someone gets clipped. People are constantly speeding in that area and a slower bike rider will not be seen until the last second and — wham — you have a statistic.
Speaking of signs and speeding, apparently people in the Cedar Creek area were tired of being told to slow down by the electronic sign that registered speed and reprimanded drivers who went over the 35 MPH limit. It was kinda like a public shaming. That digital speed sign was stolen last week and now the racetrack on Cedar is fair game. If you any information to the sign’s whereabouts, please call me and I’ll offer a 10 cent reward. All calls will be confidential.
In the effort of progress, Sen. Philip Wheeler sponsored a bill that would allow off-road vehicles the ability to ride on roadways under local government jurisdiction and state approved highways. There are certain rules that need to be followed, but this measure is an effort to open the trailways in the region so that we can add to the adventure tourism offerings.
For many years, there have been efforts to make this a reality that have fallen to the wayside due to misguided ideas and failed leadership that trumped reality.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones started the effort and is working with local business owner, Eric McPeek to make the desperately need trails a reality.
Since this is a joint effort with other counties, politics may impede progress. But, since a business owner is spearheading the project, we may actually get things done in spite of government wanting to stick their hands in the pot.
As the economy picks up and the new economy comes into shape, please read the signs and drive carefully.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.
