The grudge match between the library and the rest of the world needs to come to a halt. Either their egotistical grudge is preventing them from being part of the economic rebuilding or they just don’t care about anything but the library. The county has lost population and the library now serves fewer people.
I have harped on this issue for many years. The library with its out-of-town former chairman, who is now their legal counsel, Joe Justice, has refused to work with the university to sell the downtown library to the university so that they may continue to expand programs they offer.
In a fiscal court meeting last week, Judge-Executive Ray Jones repeated my musings by essentially stating that the library is doing damage to our community.
There is a nursing shortage in this country and our hospital is experiencing that shortage. PMC has partnered up with local schools and is offering certificates for students who choose to become certified nurse assistants. Then, if they choose to become a nurse, there is additional assistance. PMC went out on their own to fill the void of needed nurses.
UPike has a nursing school but it’s at capacity. And, according to what Jones has said, the university could use the library to increase UPike’s capacity to educate nurses to feed the pipeline that is needed by PMC and other facilities. But, unfortunately because of some petty nonsense and grudges that the library holds against either the county, the city, the university or former elected officials, they will not even entertain the opportunity to sell the building to the university. And that is impeding progress.
The library board is a mess. The county has no control and by virtue of the fact that the former chairman and now legal counsel has lived in Lexington during his term shows the flaws in the system. At their will, they have chosen over the years to not help promote jobs or even help further education. It’s not about money, as they are sitting on a pile of cash and since Pike County’s Library tax remains one of the highest in the state, they just continue to make more money.
Jones went off on the library during the meeting because the library submitted their budget to the fiscal court and when Jones had questions about the budget, no one from the board was there to answer. So the court tabled the library’s budget request.
That slap in the face proves that the board believes they are their own entity and believes that they don’t need to work with anyone.
Jones is reviewing what the implications are if the court does not approve the budget by the deadline. I would say that because they got away with so much negative impact in the past that they are hardly worried about the court approving the budget.
The building that houses the library is half-owned by both the university and the library board. They share facilities and parking. Because of this impasse, there should be sanctions imposed on the library. Restrict parking and use of the facilities like bathrooms, kitchen and any things that is not in the library’s side. That would potentially make the library non-compliant and then would then force it to shut down or spend some of their cash to become compliant.
Don’t get me wrong, we need libraries and since we have the best library in the state about two miles away, this transaction needs to happen. One argument might be the people who live downtown with no means of transportation will be unable to simply walk to the library.
There is a free shuttle service that can take those folks to the library as the shuttle takes them to Walmart now. Or, perhaps those people can get student IDs to use the university library. There are many ways to skin the proverbial cat.
The benefit of the nursing school to this area is huge. Huge, I tell ya. It helps solve part of the nursing shortage, more nursing students calls for increases in housing and other services.
And most importantly, once the students are employed, they stay here and buy homes, cars and other services, which increases tax base from people making better wages than even miners.
Because of their stubborn attitude, this region is losing millions of potential dollars, forcing jobs away from this area and halting the training of the much-needed caretakers for the region’s sick and elderly. I hope that the board can live with that on their conscience.
