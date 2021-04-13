In 1943, in a well-related story, Polish diplomat and resistance courier Jan Karski, had an occasion to meet with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter.
The topic of conversation for Karski was the atrocities he had witnessed firsthand in connection with what we would ultimately come to know as the holocaust, a systematic genocidal operation which ultimately resulted in the deaths of more than six million Jewish people and “enemies of the state.”
After telling Frankfurter of his experiences, the justice merely responded, “I do not believe you.”
Incredulous, Polish Ambassador to the U.S. Jan Ciechanowski, who was in the room came to Karski’s defense, telling Frankfurter that Karski was not lying.
"I did not say that he is lying; I said that I don’t believe him," Frankfurter responded.
Undoubtedly, that conversation came to haunt Frankfurter in his later years, but, for us, it provides a glimpse into a response we often have when confronted with something so big, so outside the realm of possibility, we will sometimes reject, out-of-hand, the information we’re presented, even if it’s from a trusted source and backed up by others. In other instances, we’ll believe any story but the reality, partially leading to the prevalence of conspiracy theories and conspiratorial thinking.
Frankfurter’s way of responding to the immensity of the holocaust, unfortunately, is not uncommon. And, I’ve come to believe that may be to blame for some of the behaviors and attitudes we see in our world today, especially in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. And don’t ever forget that there are those who would seek to exploit this tendency for their own purposes.
Just a year ago, we couldn’t have imagined what our world would look like today. Word was filtering in to our community from other areas of the United States and abroad of a virus which was having a great impact and costing a lot of lives, especially at its epicenter of Wuhan, China, in Italy and in New York here in the United States .
Thus far, Kentucky has fared better than other areas in terms of numbers and lives lost, but that hasn’t come without some pushback.
That’s rightfully so. We should never allow the curtailment of freedoms we’ve seen over the past year to be just put in place permanently or without question.
But this attitude of denial of the reality of COVID-19, which often cuts along party lines and political leaning, leads individuals to not take seriously the threat of this virus and also provides fertile ground for conspiracy theories and misinformation. But this has to end. This is real. This is here and it is costing lives.
In the political realm, we must look skeptically on the legislative and legal battles going on at the state level in regards to the powers of the governor to deal with emergency situations. Action and conversation on this matter is necessary, but are the key players in this political theater really doing the right thing or are they simply trying to win points and votes?
All of this political back-and-forth detracts from our ability to adequately respond not only to the challenges brought about by COVID-19, but also the numerous other challenges facing the commonwealth. Not only that, but we’re once again allowing the judiciary to do the jobs of the executive and legislative branches, something far too common in today’s political climate: Don’t make tough decisions, don’t discuss or compromise, just let the judiciary decide. This shifting of blame and responsibility is exactly what has led to the U.S. Supreme Court arguably becoming the most important source of government decision-making in our nation.
As we enter what we hope is the final stage of this virus’ interruption of our lives, we must seek to not allow our perception of reality to be colored by our preferences or inability to process information. Continue to live, sure, but use caution, get vaccinated, wear a mask when necessary. We’re in the home stretch, and, I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for this thing to be over.
