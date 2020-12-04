Coal jobs are on the decline and it looks like Biden will be the next president. I’m not happy with either of those two statements, but as a wise man once said — it is what it is.
We can all agree that he amount of coal jobs lost were due to a myriad of reasons. Automation, decline in use and the strictest regulations that any industry has faced in modern times, were causes of the demise of coal mining. Automation in any business will always lead to job loss. Toss in lack of planning, poor industry leadership and an overly-regulated industry at the hands of the Obama administration and it’s a recipe for the end of coal mining as we knew it.
We all were hoping that the regulations would have been lifted to create more jobs. But the Obama administration forced the shutdown of the power plants so even if restrictions were lifted, mining coal in the current environment would flood the market, forcing the price to go down, in turn causing more companies to go bankrupt with massive layoffs. The industry is stable now at best. But it’s not gonna get any better. It is what it is.
I have been voting in elections since I turned 18. I have voted in local, state and national elections. It seems with each election, the stakes get higher. This past presidential election saw two candidates who had polar opposite views on just about everything. While they are still counting votes and looking into the legality of the process, I don’t see how there could be any reversal allowing Trump to retain his presidency.
I have always given the newly-elected official the benefit of the doubt. Regardless of how I voted, if my candidate lost, I still supported the victor. And I will continue to do so.
That being said, I will give Biden my support, until the time comes where he proves incompetent, ineligible or unfit to do the job. I will support him until he starts enacting measures that are bad for this country or lies about his motives. I will support him until he shows that he is incapable to deal with international affairs and events to defend this country.
Biden’s not perfect, but I will support him from day one. And, hopefully, he doesn’t enact some of his campaign promises on day two that makes me retract my support. I supported Obama until his administration killed American jobs, which was pretty early on. There is an ulterior motive with Biden’s win. I have many theories, but time will tell.
If and when Biden loses my support, I will still go about my day. I will not loot stores, or burn down other people’s property. I will not protest and wear replications lady parts on my head. Doing any of that stuff will not make me feel better. And if anyone feels better after doing that nonsense, they need to find another country in which to live.
Sadly, protesters marched in D.C. just after Trump was elected. He never had a chance. Prior to this election, people burned down cities and looted businesses while the powers that be allowed it to continue. Looting and rioting became a political issue. We have a right to peacefully assemble, but there was nothing peaceful about those assemblies we saw prior to the election. What happened was a disgrace and did nothing but weaken this country.
It is what it is.
