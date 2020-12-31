The transition from 2020 to 2021 may see the fewest number of resolutions ever.
In the past, the New Year’s holiday has always been accompanied by us making promises to ourselves to get healthier, lose weight, eat better or be a better person in a myriad of ways. Often, however, those resolutions are focused on self-improvement and, often, they fall flat within weeks of the new year opening.
This year, though, feels different. While self-improvement is a noble goal and has benefits, perhaps this year we should also focus on a different kind of improvement. Maybe 2021 should be the year we focus on not just losing weight, eating better and improving how we look, but the year we focus on improving our communities, as well.
It didn’t take COVID to make clear that we are not meant to be isolated islands, but are meant to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. But it certainly lent clarity to that. It also didn’t take COVID for us to institute artificial lines of separation. We’ve been doing just fine drawing out our own boundaries through politics and other means for quite some time now.
So, when we’re sitting down and drawing up our resolutions for 2021, we’d encourage you to take a look at your own situation and abilities and find out what you can contribute to improving the world around you.
Change doesn’t always come from big efforts. Sometimes, it’s the little things that count the most — a simple kindness passed to a stranger, contributing a small amount of money to a well-deserving charity. These things matter, and they’re easy.
A habit is formed when we do something repeatedly over a relatively brief period of time. Perhaps resolving to make 2021 the year where you get involved can be the habit worth not breaking.
We certainly have quite enough chaos and division going on around us. Kindness, though, is not necessarily in ready supply.
While you may not be able to change the world through an action, you can perhaps change someone else’s for the better, and in so doing, start a chain reaction of positive action.
That’s how things change for the better — one effort at a time, one attempt to improve someone else’s situation or even their mood.
Yes, we know resolutions are often broken quickly in a new year. But this one is so needed, maybe it’s one both worth taking up and one worth keeping.
