We are running on empty when it comes to common-sense energy policy. The latest victim of the radical push to end all fossil fuel use is diesel. Whether you believe or not, a crisis is spreading across the country. Analysts point to a 25-day diesel supply, with rationing already occurring in the Northeast region of the country.
Diesel is the most important fuel for our economy. The reason being diesel fuels construction, semi-trucks, ships, barges, trains, school buses, military, farmers and most every imaginable combination of heavy equipment and vehicle that provides our economy the underpinnings it needs to keep on trucking.
Some are dismissive of this diesel shortage. You make up your own mind by doing your own research; however, from industry analysis and reports over the last couple of months I have read it appears this diesel shortage crisis is real, and it is coming like a steamroller.
Oilprice.com, the number one source for oil and energy news and from which I receive daily news and industry analysis, has reported on this looming shortage for several months. On Oct. 26, they reported our diesel supply has been on a stable decline for months. They report one company has issued “emergency delivery protocols” and a 72-hour advance notice from clients for deliveries to be made. In addition, regional alerts are being posted by fuel distributors, such as Love’s Truck Stops, that are sounding the alarm on pending diesel shortages. Out of Texas oil country, producers and analysts say that, with all 130 refineries in the country going full blast, we are facing big challenges ahead.
Prices are rising and supplies are tight, and this will only get worse before improving. With a slowdown in the economy’s goods-producing sectors, diesel supplies would stabilize and improve. Unfortunately, that means a deep recession or worse, which is also very bad for the economy in multiple ways.
What has led us to this point? Overregulation making it harder to build more refineries and a hard push to completely end the use of fossil fuels leading to market instability and higher prices. It is foolhardy to believe we can simply end our reliance on fossil fuels, coal, oil, and natural gas. This exclusion strategy has led us here and will only worsen unless we recognize that these resources must continue as part of the solution.
During the Trump Administration we became a net exporter of fossil fuels, now we are not. The answer is not an either/or solution, but one that integrates the use of fossil fuels with alternatives and renewables. We simply cannot eliminate the use of valuable energy resources; we must continue their use while transitioning and integrating other emerging energy resources. They can peacefully co-exist, and we will all be the better for it.
For our region, we should be looking at how we take advantage of the push for renewables and integrate that with, mainly, natural gas — which is abundant here.
The alternative is to literally sit idly by and watch our economy crumble and way of life disappear. The truth is our leaders are more interested in cheap political points for their side than for doing what is best for the people.