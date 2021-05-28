Buckle up buttercup, the Po-Po is watching.
This is the first holiday where people are technically allowed to be out after being sheltered in place during the pandemic. Emotions are high and the feeling of freedom is once again in the air.
However, with this new freedom comes responsibility. We have a responsibility to not lose our minds because of our newfound freedom. We have a responsibility to act respectfully of ourselves and of others. If you can’t do that, stay home.
Since the pandemic started to show signs of easing, the crime rate in this country has escalated. Locally, we are seeing more drugs on the streets and stupid criminals doing stupid things.
There was a report where a police car was stolen and the Pike County Sheriff recovered that car at Jonancy. However, the person who stole the car is still at large, as of this writing. The cruiser was from the Jenkins Police Department. And one can assume that since the cruiser was an active duty unit, it was fully stocked with police grade weapons, which usually consist of guns and ammo.
So the questions are, how was he able to steal the cruiser in the first place? And what was they person thinking who stole that vehicle? Clearly, there is more to the story. The bottom line is that people are ready to break free from the pandemic and are willing to do real stupid things.
This weekend, as people travel to gather with friends and family, it’s really important to be vigilant with your surroundings. Motorcycles are out, people who are on the road who may have had too much to drink and shouldn’t be on the road will be on the road and apparently stolen police cars may be racing through the streets.
This weekend is a national crackdown on highway safety. There will be plenty of police out enforcing the laws. Sadly, because we can’t control ourselves, the cops will not be able to enjoy the holiday because they will be out making sure we all don’t do anything stupid. And one of the main things they are looking for is the use of seatbelts.
So in an effort for us to remain safe, wear your seatbelt, watch your speed, don’t drive impaired, don’t text and drive and pay attention to what’s around you.
And, if you do go to a gathering, be careful not to catch the corona from mass groups of people. If you noticed the cases of infection are dwindling and that is due to several reasons. People have been vaccinated and are essentially immune, a lot of people have contracted the virus and recovered so they too are immune and since people are being more pro active by practicing better hygiene, it looks like we will be getting back to a new normal.
Be safe this weekend, enjoy you time with family and friends and watch out for the other drivers. It’s a jungle out there.
