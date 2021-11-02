With some research, I’m still a little unclear who first made the phrase, “Say it ain’t so, Joe” famous, but the situation in American history which made it famous is not unclear.
The phrase was uttered to “Shoeless Joe” Jackson, baseball player for the Chicago White Sox, who was leaving the grand jury which was investigating the cheating scandal that rocked Major League Baseball. The point of the phrase, whether it was said by a young fan or a reporter, is to express a sense of surprise and betrayal.
You see, Jackson and seven of his teammates were accused of throwing the 1919 World Series in exchange for money.
Jackson and the other seven were ultimately acquitted, but permanently banned from baseball over the allegations, which rocked the fledgling sport and stained the game’s reputation for years to come. It was an unprecedented betrayal which had ramifications far beyond the game.
Now, I say all that to bring up another betrayal. This one is a little more close to home and time to us and probably stings quite a bit more than a baseball cheating scandal.
This Joe is Joe Manchin, Democratic senator from West Virginia. Now, my reporting career, most of which has occurred in Pike County, has fairly closely coincided with Manchin’s political career — from his election to WV Secretary of State in 2001 to his first election to the officer of governor of West Virginia in 2005. Then, of course, has been his career in the U.S. Senate, which began in 2010.
A son of the coal mining town of Farmington, West Virginia, Manchin was in the coal industry before beginning his political career. Having spent much of his life in the Mountain State, there’s little to no doubt that he understands intimately the challenges that West Virginia residents face.
So, that being said, I had an intense amount of interest as the electoral map started to shake out and it appeared that, as the most moderate Democrat in the Senate, Manchin was going to be wielding a large amount of power in Washington. That turned out to be true. With a 50-50 split in the Senate between the Republicans and Democrats, the Democrats are required to get Manchin on board or get Republican votes for any measure to gain approval.
As a control valve on the Democrats, it’s important that Manchin remain moderate and I do appreciate that.
That being said, I’m a little confused as to why it seems that Manchin wants the Democrats to trim “fat” from any budgetary measure, “fat” seems to translate to “the poor people back home in West Virginia that I vaguely remember upon occasion.”
With all the garbage proposed by both parties as targets for our tax dollars, it seems as though to me that programs such as the expanded Child Income Tax Credit, which thankfully appears to have made the cut despite hemming and hawing by Manchin, and the paid family leave measure, which doesn’t appear likely to make it, would be among the last things cut.
As I’ve said before, I’m conservative, but also believe that a government that cannot support the most vulnerable among us is useless at best, evil at worst.
And Joe Manchin, who paints himself as pro-life, but who obstructs over the possibility of helping people — many in his home state — really needs to look at whether his words and his actions match.
I’ve got to admit, I do have a bit of skepticism over our system of representation when being elected to either the House or Senate most often means you become a resident of Washington D.C. and not your home district. But is it possible that Joe has forgotten even the slightest of lessons he learned growing up in Farmington, or working in Charleston? Is it possible that Joe has gotten so power mad that he’s forgotten about the people suffering in his home state, the families struggling paycheck-to-paycheck, the grandparents raising their grandchildren thanks to an opioid epidemic now two decades old?
Is it possible that Joe Manchin has become just another one of those elected federal officials who only remember the state that elected them when it’s time to come calling for votes?
Say it ain’t so, Joe. Say it ain’t so.