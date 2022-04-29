SB 167 passed with much fanfare. It was vetoed, overridden and then passed and the librarians have their glasses fogged and lost their pencils in their hair buns.
SB-167 calls for county judge-executives to have a little more control over the libraries in each county. On the surface, one may think this is government overreach and perhaps it is. But when a child is in charge of the candy store with no accountability, and that child hordes all the candy while the rest of the village can’t get a sugar fix, someone has to step in.
According to Sen. Wheeler, SB-167 is a “library accountability bill,” and I think that’s the perfect term. He stated that some of the libraries are operating outside of their own guidelines. He stated that the boards should have 18 months of cash reserves on had and, “collectively they’re sitting on $292 million in cash reserves.”
Wheeler went on to disclose that people think that bill was suggested out of Pike County, but it wasn’t. Wheeler said that in Lawrence County, that board tore down a relatively new building, built a new one and bonded $3.8 million while sitting on $ 6 million. It’s apparent that Lawrence County has corruption too.
When a taxing entity is allowed to impose a tax with no oversight, which is what’s happening in this state, there is no representation. And if you remember correctly, when there is taxation with no representation, well that’s tyranny.
SB 167 is the 2022 Stamp Act and instead of a Revolutionary War, we just have hacked off library boards because in some cases, county judge-executives will make the libraries accountable to the taxpayers, i.e., representation.
In the past I have been critical of the Pike County Library Board. They are not willing to work with anyone to create jobs, they have shut out our reporters from OPEN meetings, they are sitting on a pile of cash, they are using property for private use, their long-time chairman lived in Lexington and they are one of the highest taxing boards in the state, without any oversight.
Just like the coal industry, it only takes a few bad operators to spoil it for everyone. And a few library boards that have been taking advantage of the taxpayers for so long have ruined it for the ones that are operating above board.
Someone may argue that the politicians may ban material that the libraries offer. They may ban books, videos, magazines and I’ll bet the board will ban this newspaper. But, if county judge-executives are smart, they will just have their board appointments and oversee the function of the boards so they are accountable to the taxpayers, like it should be.
Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben and the Land-O-Lakes girl have been banned by an entire woke culture. If a judge-executive bans Gone with The Wind, people will definitely give a damn.
While I hate bigger government, I also hate that I have no say in how I’m being taxed and I’m sure most people feel the same. If the library boards were more accountable to the taxpayers, SB-167 may have never been an issue.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.