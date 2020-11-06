This world is going crazy and we all need to take a deep breath and control the things we can control, which are our own actions and thoughts.
I have no control over the virus, but I can take measures to limit my exposure.
The election is over and it’s still here, which proves it’s not political. If you follow the guidelines, your chances of getting the virus are slimmer. So wash up, don’t cough on others, don’t congregate in crowds and a wear a mask in public places.
I can’t control the election or the outcome. I did my part by voting and the rest is out of my hands. Regardless of the outcome, I’ll wake up tomorrow and go to work and continue to provide for my family, pay my bills and perhaps even be nice to someone.
Going forward we can protest, loot, riot and steal stuff. But, that won’t change the outcome. You may feel better, but you probably wont. Or you can get on with life and speculate to make to feel better. Either way, it’s out of your hands.
Local candidates need to take control of their own actions immediately. Winners should be congratulated and work on their plan. Losers need to reevaluate their choices and get back to work. Either way, GET RID OF YOR SIGNS. There should be a law against signs being displayed after the election. After three days the candidate and the property owner should get hefty fines.
During all the election and pandemic turmoil, I decided to take a break from reality and control things I can control. Last week I decided to help out my wife by making the bed. Men make beds totally different than women, we are simple creatures and don’t like to complicate things. I use one sheet with rubber bands for the bottom, one sheet to absorb the sweat during the night and one blanket. At the top of the bed I have two pillows, one for my back and one for my head. Simple.
Women have other plans; they like to enhance the way things look, which often complicates things. My wife has what’s called accent pillows that can’t be used but are for show only. I think they are a non-functional waste of money. Another accent that is useless is a thing called a duvet cover.
A duvet cover is a cover the comforter. I’m at a total disadvantage here. Why get a fancy comforter and then cover it up with a fancy French product? After it was determined that my bed-making skills were inept, I staged my own formal protest.
No fancy stuff, no accent pillows, just a bed, a few sheets, sleeping pillows and a cover. It’s amazing how a couch can resemble a bed. While my attempt to escape reality was profound, I needed the break.
Stay in control and change what you can. The other stuff will eventually go away.
