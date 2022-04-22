I knew the political season was going to get juicy. I just didn’t know when, and it appears as if the shots have been fired already. This should make the stump speeches on Saturday very interesting
In the race for Pike County judge-executive, Ray Jones, the incumbent, is being challenged by Pike County businessperson, Prentis Adkins.
For many years, I have held public forums allowing candidates to explain to the public their platform, what they stand for, why they are running and why the voters need to vote a particular candidate into office. The forums have been very successful.
For this race I reached out to Jones and Adkins as well as their campaign managers. I have a date of May 3 set aside at the Appalachian Center for the Arts for the event.
I called and spoke to Jones and he accepted the opportunity. I called Adkins at his business and he denied the offer, while giving no reason why he would not attend. I reached out to his campaign manager, to which I have not gotten a response. I’m not sure of the strategy, but I feel it’s important that the taxpayers know what each candidate stands for. If Adkins fails to appear, then Jones will have the entire time to talk to the voters.
In Jones’ last video, he says that Adkins donated to Jones’ campaign to clean up the mess in Pike County. Jones also says that little did he know, Adkins was part of the mess by overcharging the county for auto parts, Adkins was upset that his bid was not accepted because it was late and that, while on the water board, Adkins agreed to raise water and sewer rates to their highest levels.
These are very strong allegations. And at worst case scenario, some form of acknowledgement and explanation is warranted by the candidate and not his campaign manager. The candidate needs to fend for himself. His campaign manager is from the other side of the state and should be an advisor and not a mouthpiece.
On the video, there are copies of the checks that Adkins wrote to Jones’ campaign fund, so that’s easy to confirm. The raising of the rates, that’s easy to confirm, it’s public record.
It has been brought to my attention that overcharging the county for goods and services has been happening for many years with various vendors. However, I have been unable to confirm. In years past, elected officials and magistrates could have hidden anything they wanted and I imagine they did.
As far as accepting late bids, that’s more serious. If the county ever did accept late bids, the then magistrates with the attorney’s approval would have to vote on accepting a late bid. And if no explanation was ever given, it raises a brow.
Without an explanation, late bids can potentially get preference. Other bids that were submitted on time, can be opened, and the late one could have an advantage because someone can, behind the courts back, or at the insistence of the court, tip off a contractor about rates, goods and services in an attempt to undercut others — that’s called bid rigging, which is illegal.
The shots have been fired. All’s fair in love war, and apparently politics.
