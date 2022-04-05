Springtime is beginning to blossom. The buds are beginning to sprout life on the trees along the roadsides here in Eastern Kentucky and life is returning.
Not all things blossoming by the roadsides are good, however. I’ve also noted the growth of an invasive species that has a hardy lifespan, is weather-resistant and never really dies once planted — the campaign sign.
I get it, I really do. There’s a thought process that if community member A plants one of candidate B’s signs in their yard or at their business, it’s something of an endorsement. And, if the community member is a well-liked citizen, then the endorsement probably holds some weight.
If the owner of the yard bearing the sign, however, is the neighborhood problem, then that sign may take on a whole other meaning.
So, I get it, planting a sign in someone’s yard may have some value, though I debate even that to an extent. This kind of advertising is “passive” — kind of like billboards. The idea is to catch your attention while you’re not paying attention.
I’m going to be honest; I’m not sure when a billboard ever made me buy a product or patronize a business. In fact, when said billboard blocks what was before a beautiful view, it actually makes me not want to patronize the business because, well, that’s simply not the right way to do things.
Much in the same way is the other type of roadside sign — the one which grows alongside public rights of way. I understand that supporters of candidates can sometimes get overzealous in supporting their candidate of choice and, in wanting others to do the same, spread the seeds of that candidate’s name — through their signs — far and wide.
And, while unintentional, they’re probably doing their specific candidate more damage than good.
Again, I don’t have an issue with the signs placed in people’s yards. They don’t affect me, but maybe someone changes their vote based on this — I doubt it, but for the sake of argument let’s say they do. And regardless of whether they’re effective, most people who put up these signs take them down after the election’s over and they either go in the trash or in storage (I’m aware there are exceptions, but most do this).
The right-of-way signs placed on public property, however, often have a different fate. It’s not uncommon to see signs still up from previous elections, which is just unconscionable. However, my son and I were recently wade fishing a local waterway and saw a campaign sign on the creekside … from the 2014 election. After nearly a decade, that sign had not degraded a bit. Heck, it hadn’t even faded. And I would almost guarantee it was on a right-of-way somewhere, got forgotten and washed down into where it was found.
This is inexcusable. Candidates should be more careful about where they allow their signs to be placed and, in the alternative, be sure they’re all taken down at least after the election. If you can’t do that, you’ve proven you’re not responsible enough to be in office in the first place.
It sounds like a little thing, but think of the sheer number of these signs which block up our communities on a nearly annual basis.
The municipalities responsible should force the irresponsible to take responsibility by levying fines against candidates who allow their signs to remain up in public spaces after the election. You may not have placed it, but it has your name on it. Be enough of a community servant to take responsibility for ensuring as many of your signs as possible are picked up and thrown away.
The good thing about this invasive species is that most of them do disappear as spring wanes into summer. They’re unsightly enough when they are in bloom, but after they’ve “served their purpose,” it’s up to us to make sure they’re uprooted and disposed of, or that we hold responsible for those who are the cause of this scourge to begin with.