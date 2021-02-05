Being cooped up because of COVID, we all have had time to reflect on things. I often find myself in deep thought about truly philosophical issues that affect my life.
I’m pretty simple, and being involved with the local news every day, the drugs, the deaths and all the bad things, it’s nice to ponder about real issues like paper products and wooden spoons.
I hate overcomplicating things and I’m not necessarily loyal to a specific brand. I’m not picky about the clothes I wear, as anyone could tell. I use several people to cut my hair; I don’t really care how it turns out. I’m not specific about my vehicle, shoes or most things I get. Life is too short to worry about that stuff. However, the pandemic may force me to change my ways.
Shopping during the pandemic has become challenging. Not only does my mask cause my glasses to fog up, the shelves are bare. Cleaning supplies are almost non-existent; that includes paper products. Bathroom tissue and paper towel are two items that I never put much thought into except for the last year.
I have tried almost every brand of paper towel and I found the only good brand is the brand that is always sold out. The other brands have no absorption value and once wet, your hand goes through them leaving you with a wet hand and a still dirty counter.
The same goes for bathroom tissue. But when you have a mishap, it’s problematic at best. Since the major brands are sold out, I’m buying knock off brands, which are usually one ply making it near impossible to complete the job. It’s frustrating, messy and often embarrassing. I’m looking into a bidet.
I have changed my shopping habits by making better decisions, which complicates my simplistic lifestyle. I’m not liking this pandemic.
Wooden spoons were a topic of my irrational thought process recently. If you have a wooden spoon that is less than 10 years old, you may have realized that they don’t make them the way they used to. Today’s wooden spoons are flimsy and don’t do the job as efficiently as the ones from years ago.
I was using one to sauté some vegetables for a dish I was making and my wooden spoon is lousy. I remembered when I used to hack off my mother and she would whack me over the head with her wooden spoon. Getting hit with that was like getting hit with a Louisville Slugger. That spoon was so sturdy and strong you could use it to mix cement. I deserved every beating I got, but I wish I had that implement of destruction in my kitchen.
These days if you hit your kid with a wooden spoon, you are likely to get the authorities banging on your door for child abuse. That’s the problem with kids these days; they have no discipline. I say wooden spoons for all.
I hope that when this pandemic is over, we will be able to get multi-ply bath tissue, quality paper towels and good wooden spoons. Simple things for simple living, not too much to ask for.
