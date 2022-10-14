Next week the annual SOAR summit will be held in Pikeville. A plethora of speakers are set to present grand ideas that apparently fall into the SOAR’s mission. The event is important to the region and our future. What’s more important is the implementation and follow-through on plans and ideas presented.
In 2013 SOAR was created to help this region recreate commerce and reestablish communities that were adversely affected with the downturn in coal production. SOAR operates in 54 counties in the region.
At first, the organization seemed like it was a place to hide money and create another non-functioning quasi-governmental organization that employs a few people. And SOAR was criticized by many groups for just that reason. We, at our organization, chose to allow progress and see what SOAR was going to morph into. They are still developing and seem to be in a good position.
The SOAR project is massive and, in order to start, they had to figure out where they were, who they wanted to be and where they wanted to go. Then they had to devise a plan to get there, all with a very limited staff. So the plan took several years to devise and perfect.
So what is SOAR? According to their web site, SOAR is a regional nonpartisan nonprofit that champions local projects, programs, and advocacy for the 54 ARC-mandated counties in Eastern Kentucky. Our mandate: To fill the economic gaps left by the decline of the coal industry. Our task: To rally our communities to help us achieve these goals together for the good of all.
They are not the kind of organization that will create jobs per se, they merely offer resources for current companies to grow and to help develop entrepreneurs to start and prepare business for commerce in the 21st Century.
Their plan is what the call “A Blueprint for the Future of Appalachia.” The blueprint consists of seven goals they plan to work and develop. The first goal is the most important goal and the other six are built around the first goal.
Their first goal is broadband connectivity, which is vital for any business or home and I think COVID proved that. However, high-speed internet access for business and people has been something this region has been in desperate need of for many years.
The other six goals or objectives are, building a 21st Century Workforce, Entrepreneurship in a Digital Economy, Healthy Communities, Industrial Development, Regional Food Systems and Tourism and Downtown Revitalization.
When you think about these goals for the future, they are basic and vital and you wonder whey it took until 2013 and a group like SOAR for this region to adopt a plan for the future. For years counties have squandered away coal severance tax money that was supposed to be used when coal production died. That rainy day fund never was funded and when the coal industry went into the dumps, leaders were scratching their heads asking, “What now?”
SOAR has big plans for the future but they can’t be implemented unless people and businesses buy into the plan. On the surface it makes sense. If you have questions, you should attend the summit next week and see what their plan for the future.
After almost 10 years, I believe SOAR has the foundation to help fulfill their mission, but it will take businesses and leaders to adapt the principles.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.