Our region faces numerous challenges as we go further into the 21st century — economics and loss of population, among many others. You don’t need us to tell you that.
Numerous people will tell you that and variations of that. Some of those statements will be backed up by data and facts, some are just wild speculation based on anecdotal evidence.
In the 21st Century, you will hear numerous opinions, both solicited and otherwise, from individuals on matters that directly affect them and some that don’t. One thing often absent from these missives — most of which come online — is answers.
On Nov. 3, one of those things that separate the complainers from the doers occurred here in Kentucky. On Nov. 3, filings opened for the numerous political offices which will be up for grabs in 2022’s elections.
With everything else going on, one could be forgiven for not catching this opening. The filing deadline is Jan. 7, so there’s still time, and we’d like to make a suggestion for those for whom their talk isn’t all just talk.
Put your money where your mouth is and file for office. There are big offices that are going on the ballot — including U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative. But, you want to know where we often suffer from not having enough choices? Local offices, such as fiscal courts and school boards, city councils and commissions.
And, even more than those offices in Washington, the decisions made at the local level tend to have the most impact on your day-to-day life.
We’re all busier than ever and a second job is the last thing a lot of us need. But, without people willing to step up and take a chance on taking these offices, our communities suffer.
That’s not to say that we need new people in every office right now. But we need a multitude of voices and ideas, and running for office is one of the best ways to drive public discourse. Sure, it’s a frightening prospect — getting into the ring — and it can come with the worst of what our discourse has become — mudslinging.
But if you’re one of the few who really are serious about what you’re saying, if you’re not just complaining or suggesting that “someone else” should really do something about the big issues, then it may be something to consider.
Just be sure you’re in it for the right reasons. We’ve got plenty of self-serving politicos out there who are just trying to score more points for themselves. We certainly don’t need more.
For more information on offices up for grabs in 2022 and filing requirements, check out the Kentucky Board of Elections website at, elect.ky.gov.