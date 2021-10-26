I believe it’s time for a funeral to be held worldwide, or at least a moment of silence, for something we took for granted for much of our time as a society. And unfortunately, this loss is going to have long-lasting impacts that we won’t be able to measure until it’s too late.
It’s time, I believe, that we take time to mourn the death of expertise as a guiding influence in our society.
I’m not the first to come to this conclusion. In fact, the academic Tom Nichols wrote an entire book entitled — wait for it — “The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters,” which was published in 2017.
In a 2014 column for The Federalist, Nichols wrote on the topic and defined the “death of expertise” as: “A Google-fueled, Wikipedia-based, blog-sodden collapse of any division between professionals and laymen, students and teachers, knowers and wonderers — in other words, between those of any achievement in an area and those with none at all.”
Nichols’ central point was that this is a very dangerous state for our society.
“The death of expertise is a rejection not only of knowledge, but of the ways in which we gain knowledge and learn about things,” Nichols wrote. “Fundamentally, it’s a rejection of science and rationality, which are the foundations of Western civilization itself.”
Prior to the internet era, and certainly not in totality, but for the most part, we looked to experts to lead us in particular areas. It’s the crux of the old saying (one I use often), that, “It’s not rocket science.” The central implication of that statement is that whatever is being referred to does not require the training and expertise that, for example, getting man to the moon does.
Reliance on expertise is not a total thing. Experts make mistakes, but at its base, relying on experts means that, for example, when it comes to my health, I prefer the opinions of those who have received the training that medical school and experience in the medical field provides.
These days, thanks to the excessive democratization of information, we have people armed with loaded weapons of knowledge for which they have no training or experience to process, but instead they simply use to bludgeon those with a difference of opinion.
Obviously, COVID-19 is a prime example. Missteps and mis-statements by those in charge early in the pandemic, coupled with a lack of patience for those who have expertise to get their hands and minds around this problem, along with the blanket availability to not only consume but also to disseminate information, helped contribute to a complete breakdown in the system of trusting experts to make decisions on our health.
I’m not a bit sorry that I would rather follow the advice of someone like Dr. Fadi al Akhrass with Pikeville Medical Center or Dr. Fares Khater with ARH, men who have spent most of their lives studying medicine and, in specific, infectious diseases, over some jackass with an internet connection who has no training or expertise in order to correctly process all the information with which we’re being flooded, when it comes to how I’ll respond to COVID-19.
It’s the same with my faith. I can read the Bible, I can access millions of videos and writings on matters of faith, but at the end of the day, I’m going to go to my priest to help me process this information and guide my faith because he has training, expertise and experience in these matters.
Are there certain medical procedures I can handle myself? Of course. If I have a headache, I can take ibuprofen. If one of my children scrapes a knee, can I apply antibacterial ointment and a Band-Aid? Sure. Can I handle some matters of faith myself? Of course. But when it comes to a global pandemic or massive matters of faith, I rely on experts.
Now, are all these people capable of mistakes? Of course, but through either relationship or my experience with them, I understand them to have a better capability to understand these matters than me and, as such, I am willing to allow them to guide me in these matters.
Unfortunately, this is no longer a guiding principle of our society. The processes by which we have grown in knowledge which has allowed us to extend lifespans, explore the stars and generally improve our quality of life are in complete freefall.
And, until those among us who consider themselves experts because they’ve accessed some piece of information online learn to “stay in their lanes,” then we’re going to find ourselves in a really bad place as a society.
I’ll kind of step outside my lane — journalism — here for a second to leave this column with an example of what the Bible has to say about listening to others. From Proverbs 11:14 — “Where there is no guidance, a nation falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.”