Apparently journalism is a dangerous business. I’m glad I’m just a dopey opinionist.
When journalists cover wars and natural disasters there are implied risks like the risk of being shot or the risk of being taken into custody and tortured like the journalist who was lured into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul only to be chopped into pieces at the order of the Saudi prince because he didn’t like his writings.
When journalists cover floods, fires and other disasters, there is a risk of being swept away or caught in a firestorm. When journalists cover crime and take pictures of suspects while handcuffed and on drugs, they come face-to-face with people who are not in their right state of mind and there is always a risk.
When journalists cover dirty politicians and call them out, the journalists should not fear for their lives. But, in Las Vegas, a journalist was stabbed to death outside his home because he outed a crooked politician.
Jeff German was an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review. He dogged an elected county official who was the public administrator, named Robert Tells. German exposed Tells for what he was, a crooked politician, I know that’s so unusual and hard to believe.
German published reports of Tells bullying people, showing favoritism and exposed his sexual misconduct. Tells lost he bid for re-election and apparently was not a happy camper. German is dead and Tells is the main suspect. In my opinion, if Tells is found guilty, he deserves the death penalty.
Over the past 20 years or so I have been harassed by many people and hated by a lot, especially politicians and elected officials who were caught with their hands in the cookie jar and we reported it, like we should.
We published a story about a repeated drug offender who was busted again for using, selling and distributing drugs. A family member called me and told me he was going to come to my office and shoot me. Believe it or not, that happens a lot.
After this guy calmed down, he admitted that his parents were in desperate need of help and he told me he lost his job. I asked him to send me his resume, which I forwarded to a HR manager whose company was hiring. The guy who wanted to kill me was hired and called to thank me and apologize to me.
I hacked off a politician or two in my day, not for fun, well after they were stupid enough to pick that fight it became fun. But this particular person was a cheater and a liar and we called him out on his stupid antics. In turn, he tried to get me fired several times but made up false stories to do so, he couldn’t even get that right, like I said he was a liar. He eventually lost his reelection campaign and I was threatened subsequently. Clearly nothing happened and he has since passed.
Politicians and elected officials are fair game and should be held to a higher standard. And when they screw up and get caught, they need to resign and go to pasture. In the case of Tells, that guy is a loser who never should have held the position in the first place. And now a good journalist is dead and that’s a travesty.
Good journalists like we have here won’t back down from the truth and we hope that people learn to behave themselves.
At a recent meeting of the Pikeville Rotary Club, University of Pikeville Provost Lori Werth told us of her experience of being in Japan. She mentioned the culture and said that while on the subway, a wallet was left behind and no one touched it until the owner came by.
There is a reason for that and that’s because penalties for people stealing in Japan are harsh, which is the way it should be to deter people from doing stupid stuff.
In this country, people get away with a lot and that’s why we have the problems we do. You kill someone, you should get the death penalty. If you steal, you should get the garbage beat out of you. If you sell drugs to innocent kids, you should get the death penalty.
In our country, harsh penalties will never happen. Let’s just hope that when the truth gets exposed journalists and dopey opinionists can walk freely. The moral; don’t do stupid stuff and you won’t be outed.
