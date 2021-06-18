Since COVID, things have been very strange. I’m not sure I have any explanation for what’s happening but since Obama is no longer in office, I'll blame all my aliments and mishaps on COVID.
I have a bulge coming out of my stomach. The good news is I’m not pregnant. The bad news is it’s “just” a hernia, a little one according to the doctor. But he also tells me that if I don’t get it fixed, it’s not going to get any better. It’s like a toothache, but in my stomach.
I tell you that I’m not pregnant, not to question my gender. I haven’t had any confusion about my gender. I did however, have a misstep while rushing into the restroom. And thank God the woman knew me and had a sense of either humor or pity for me.
I sat in the courthouse listening to Andy a few weeks ago tell us about all the good things that were happening in Eastern Kentucky. The pressure was mounting and I felt like Forrest Gump after too many Dr. Peppers — I had to go.
I walked into the restroom and since we were all shaking hands I decided to wash the fellowship off my hands before I went. As I was washing my hands and face, I heard the toilet flush and then a person came out of the stall and said “hello.”
The person was a she and I then realized I was in the ladies room. I damn near used the bathroom on myself and ran out of that room as fast as I could, apologizing all the way. She called me by my name, so she clearly knew that I was an idiot and said it was ok while she laughed at my stupidity. I blame COVID
I put on my glasses and went to the appropriate room and finished my business. But that’s not what I wanted to say.
A few weeks ago I noticed my stomach started to bulge and hurt especially when I was full. I happened to see Dr. Crum, the chief medial officer at PMC, one evening at the restaurant where I was eating and he felt my stomach and said you have a hernia. Dr. Crum is a good friend and has helped me a lot over the last few years. Dr. Crum is a gynecologist by trade and he suggested that I have another doctor look at the alien protruding from my stomach.
Dr. Stephens took a look and said, “It’s just a hernia.” He told me it’s a simple procedure and that he will have me fixed in no time. I hate needles and knives, especially when I’m the patient.
After the hernia surgery, which is out patient, I will have three new additions to the scars already on my person, which will make me look even worse than I do. I have scars from three previous hernia operations, a scar from my my hip surgery, I have a “V” shaped scar on my left leg from falling off a roof (another story) and now I’ll have three more scars. I wish I had better stories to tell about the scars but I don’t. I feel like Frankenstein 2.0.
I have no idea how I got the hernia. But, I blame COVID, which has been hell and it’s still wreaking havoc. At least I know I'll have the hole in my stomach fixed soon. I have to remember to read the signs ion the restrooms to avoid any future issues. In another restroom I could have gotten more than a hernia by a mob of angry women.
