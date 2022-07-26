Kentucky’s fall political season kicks off this Saturday in the little community of Fancy Farm, at the annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. There is far more to partake at Fancy Farm than the raucous political stump speeches, such as the mutton barbeque, the best in the Southland.
Over the years this picnic has hosted not only presidential contenders, but a slate of gubernatorial contenders and other aspiring politicians. This year is no different. While many candidates speaking will be on the ballot this fall, the focus will most assuredly be on candidates potentially on the ballot in 2023.
Some no-shows we already know, such as Gov. Andy Beshear. We also know most of the known field of GOP contenders will be in attendance and most will be invited to speak since they are current officeholders. The weekend highlight is the endless prognostication about who is in and out; who is a contender and who is not; and who is a dark horse candidate or a frontrunner and who is not.
As I write this column the current contenders for the GOP nomination for governor include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor Mike Harmon, state Rep. Savannah Maddox, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. Add to this list, Ambassador Kelly Craft, businessman Eric Deters, state Sen. Max Wise, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, and other yet unofficial and off-the-record candidates. Easily, the GOP field will have a dozen candidates for governor.
I will add another candidate to this growing list: Former Gov. Matt Bevin.
Bevin lost the last election for governor to Andy Beshear by less than 5,000 votes, which is only 1.3 votes per precinct. Out of a million votes that is a razor thin loss. Bevin is still politically viable and should not be discounted as a potential candidate. Bevin’s name is quietly discussed and, as of yet, he has not said he is not a candidate.
A straightforward analysis of a crowded primary field opens the door to a Bevin candidacy. With name identification already in place, a record of successes from his first term, and a solid support base, Bevin could secure 20 percent of the GOP primary vote, which would be enough to secure the nomination and set the stage for a rematch between he and Beshear.
Bevin has the potential to upend the 2023 Primary in ways not factored in by the political pundits at present. With proper political fence-mending, Bevin could repair his problems within GOP ranks and be able to self-finance, which is a key consideration ,as some current contenders are struggling to raise money. Bevin has solid conservative credentials. He holds the conservative standard in a field full of McConnell acolytes who jockey for favor among an evolving base deeply impacted by Donald Trump’s America First message, which is the antithesis of Mitch McConnell’s vision and that is remolding the GOP nationwide as a conservative-populist party.
While this weekend will be chock full of political talk and punditry at the highest level, the 2022 election is but a rehearsal for the 2023 GOP Primary. Folks, the real political show begins Wednesday, Nov. 9.