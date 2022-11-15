Election Day has come and gone. The Red Wave was not as large as was planned, leading to recriminations within the GOP. Establishment fingers are pointing at Donald Trump while conservative fingers are pointing back toward the establishment. As the dust settles the dissection of the November election will continue.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has turned politics upside down in the Sunshine State, showing his pandemic policies and leadership make him a national figure. Another interesting twist has been the emergence of several conservative senators calling for a delay in voting for Mitch McConnell to continue as their leader. Will our senior senator remain Leader McConnell past Dec. 31? That remains to be realized, but the odds are growing he will not.
Locally, Republican candidates had a successful election night, with only one Democratic House member still left, from Floyd County, with incumbents Rodney Scott and Brian Morris winning re-election. Our incumbent county commissioners and the county attorney were defeated. Some would assign credit for this to the Red Wave; however, from discussions over the last week, it appears it was not the Red Wave delivering GOP victories in the county commissioner and county attorney races but a more realistic reason: Candidates’ hard work and people’s dissatisfaction with the Pike County judge-executive.
The people of Pike County sent a message to the judge-executive — they have had enough. It has been the political chatter for some time that the fiscal court and county attorney’s office was composed of “yes men.”
Whether true or not, perception becomes reality in politics due to television. As the old saying goes, be afraid of the “box,” the television, and what it does to political fortunes. It is a powerful medium to communicate but many, many times “box” will defeat you, and people grew tired of what they were watching. This reality claimed several incumbents last Tuesday. With that, add people’s opinions of how they are treated by elected officials, in this case, the judge-executive, the fiscal court, and the county attorney. All of it ties back to the judge-executive, from the discussions I have had with both Republicans and Democrats. It appears, while they could not oust the judge-executive, they settled for those they viewed as his allies.
Suffice it to say, nothing is learned from the second kick of a mule, and the first kick last Tuesday from that mule was a roundhouse. Here is hoping something is learned, so our county can improve. Quietly, many Republicans and Democrats have expressed regret a GOP candidate did not file for judge-executive. It is no secret some within the local GOP leadership are aligned with the judge-executive.
If you have paid attention, you know who they are. Some quietly predict the judge-executive will change parties and seek higher office — a nice parlor game to occupy your free time. What is not a game is having certain local GOP party leaders failing its candidates with others rumored to have campaigned against fellow Republicans.
Unity builds a durable foundation going forward which requires local GOP leaders to cease these antics.
To successfully recruit future candidates for office with financial resources and ability to win, State Republicans must ensure local party officials fully support Republicans or face mutiny among the rank-and-file — thereby scuttling any future hope of “surfin’ a true red wave.”