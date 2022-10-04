I have known Pikeville Fire Chief Patrick Bentley since we were far younger than we care to admit. Chief Bentley’s family are all fine people and givers to our community. I grew up becoming acquainted with many of them, including Chief Bentley’s dad, whom I considered a lifelong friend, just as I do Chief Bentley.
It should come as no surprise his career of service was exemplary. It did not shock me at all when Pikeville used stellar judgment in naming him city fire chief many years ago. The example he lived out every day should serve as an example to future public servants, whether they be firemen, police officers or other positions in government about what it means to be a public servant.
He officially ended his career with the Pikeville Fire Department on Sept. 30. A huge retirement party honoring him was held. Unfortunately, business called me out of town, where I still am working in New Orleans, making it impossible for my wife and I to attend his retirement party. However, I wanted to devote my column this week to Chief Bentley for his service and to personally thank him for his service to our community.
The 29 years that my friend spent as a fireman and, ultimately, fire chief allowed him to show his giving nature and what caring leadership is. A mixture of confidante, intercessor and mediator, while being prepared at a moment’s notice for a minor emergency or a devastating fire that includes loss of life. One never knows as a fireman what your watch will bring, but you must train, equip and prepare constantly for the event when it comes in a moment.
Always seeking to bring funding to the fire department means being proactive, and Chief Bentley did that—bringing new grant funding that had never been pursued and building and equipping one of the best departments in the mountains, bar none. Honestly, that can be said of the vast majority of Pike County’s fire departments, but especially Pikeville. These departments, like Pikeville’s department, give endless protection to our communities and as citizens of this county we need to give them our full and complete support.
Much of the improvement and progress made with the department during Chief Bentley’s tenure are things that most never recognize. Those things just appear and are there when we need them. Sending firemen to the National Fire Academy or securing grant funding for cutting-edge equipment that saves lives are things most of us never realize. They are improvements that are simply there when called upon for deployment to fight fires and save lives.
While doing research for this column this week, I came upon a list of what makes a good public servant. In no particular order, those making the list are to be willing to learn; strive to improve; communication with others; develop a passion to make a difference; be willing to accept feedback; keep an open mind; and take time to make your community a priority. In my opinion, Pikeville Fire Chief Patrick Bentley has checked all the boxes on this list.
So, on behalf of a grateful community, thank you, Chief, and enjoy your retirement.