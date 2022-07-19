For the first time in the history of our Commonwealth, more Republicans than Democrats are registered to vote in Kentucky.
Kentucky joins the ranks of other Southern states flipped to the Republican Party. This is significant because it will impact all facets of state and local government, such as appointments on boards and commissions that require proportional representation based on registration. With Republicans the top political party, a reduced number of Democrats on boards and commissions will be the result.
Kentucky has not voted Democratic for President since 1996. Except for the third congressional district, Kentucky’s federal delegation is Republican. Kentucky has super-majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, while holding all statewide constitutional offices, except the governor’s office.
Credit goes to the hundreds of grassroots activists over decades who toiled in the political fields. Some have been quick to cast laurels upon Sen. McConnell as the sole strategist who singlehandedly oversaw this switch. That detracts from the hard work by thousands of people over the years. This victory also would not be possible without extreme liberals and their promise to transform America into a socialist paradise. So, thanks should also go to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
A myth promoted by many liberals is that Nixon’s Southern Strategy began the party switch. The reality is that Kentucky and the South did not begin the switch until the 1980s and 1990s. Then, Kentucky consistently had more people joining the Republican Party. I was one of those who registered Republican in 1985—a child of the Reagan Revolution. While I had family members who were Democratic leaders and could have easily registered Democrat and found a home in the Democratic Party, I recognized the conservative Democratic Party of my great uncle Pikeville attorney Ervin Sanders was fading away. The ideals advanced by John Kennedy and Bert Combs were now a bygone era — replaced by radicals pining for a socialist America.
Looking at current and historical data the work to be done to gain super majority is in the mountains of Kentucky. To attain that majority, Republicans must truly demonstrate our region matters as a real priority. Our population is spiraling down; businesses and jobs are disappearing. Aligning the America First message with an East Kentucky First message will lead to political success. Economic growth in Western Kentucky has led to political success for Republicans. That must happen here.
Second, some local party leaders betray Republican candidates for office by endorsing Democrats against Republican candidates. They lead to maintain the minority political status quo. It is disheartening to see such party leaders curry favor with certain Democratic officials for personal benefit. There are friendly conservative Democrats with whom there is the opportunity to work on important issues; however, squandering opportunities to attain majority scuttles opportunities to govern in the majority and lead for all our people.
Frankly, party leaders choosing half-measures when they should be going all the way must realize those mistakes should never happen again. No more half-measures.
It is time to attain majority in the mountains and do great things for our region and its people. Other Kentucky regions see the future as registered Republicans and are moving forward for the better. East Kentucky must do the same.